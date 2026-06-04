Chandrababu Naidu Backs Pawan Kalyan, Slams ‘Divisive’ Remarks Over Jana Sena’s Telangana Entry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra CM Naidu criticized Telangana leaders for Pawan Kalyan remarks.

Naidu urged avoiding divisive regional rhetoric after bifurcation decade.

He cited national precedents for leaders campaigning across states.

This followed Pawan Kalyan announcing Jana Sena's Telangana expansion.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has pushed back against criticism directed at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan from certain Telangana leaders, calling the remarks unnecessary and warning that they could reopen old regional sensitivities. Speaking in Amaravati on Wednesday, Naidu stressed that more than a decade has passed since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and reviving divisions at this stage serves no constructive purpose.

Naidu Calls For Calm, Rejects Regional Polarisation

Naidu underlined that political discourse should not drift toward emotional or divisive narratives, especially when citizens are already aware of each region’s development journey. He suggested that some Telangana leaders were bringing up irrelevant issues and warned against escalating rhetoric that could strain inter-state relations.

The Chief Minister said such reactions were misplaced and urged leaders to focus instead on governance and development rather than identity-based confrontation.

'Politics Should Be About Development'

Emphasising the need for healthier political competition, Naidu argued that elections and campaigns should centre on performance and public service delivery rather than rivalry-driven hostility.

He also questioned the logic behind the criticism directed at Pawan Kalyan, noting that leaders frequently campaign outside their home states across India.

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National Precedent Cited In Political Defence

Naidu further pointed out that cross-state political engagement is not unusual in Indian politics. He asked whether it was wrong for him to campaign in Tamil Nadu, pointing out that leaders from across India, including Tamil Nadu’s Shivakumar, had campaigned there.

Recalling past developments, he noted that the BRS had earlier expanded into Andhra Pradesh while positioning itself as a national political force. According to him, this precedent makes Jana Sena’s move into Telangana neither unusual nor controversial.

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Jana Sena Confirms Telangana Expansion

The remarks come shortly after Pawan Kalyan announced that the Jana Sena Party would actively contest elections in Telangana, including GHMC polls and the upcoming Assembly elections. He said the party had long been urged by local cadres to expand its presence and that current political circumstances made it necessary.