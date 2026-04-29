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West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote
Mithun Chakraborty arrives at a polling booth and casts his vote during Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.
Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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