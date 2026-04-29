Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesWest Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote

Mithun Chakraborty arrives at a polling booth and casts his vote during Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Mithun Chakraborty arrives at a polling booth and casts his vote during Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote

1/5
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections today.
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections today.
2/5
He arrived at the polling station and stood in line at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia, waiting for his turn like other voters.
He arrived at the polling station and stood in line at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia, waiting for his turn like other voters.
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections Bengal Assembly Elections Mithun Chakraborty Vote Phase 2 Voting Bengal Celebs Voting In West Bengal Elections

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
After Avoiding Box Office Clash With Dhurandhar 2, Yash’s Toxic Skips June 4 Release
After Avoiding Box Office Clash With Dhurandhar 2, Yash’s Toxic Skips June 4 Release
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Vienna Shows Cancelled After Foiled Terror Plot, Suspect Pleads Guilty
Taylor Swift Vienna Shows Cancelled After Foiled Terror Plot, Suspect Pleads Guilty
Entertainment
‘Don’t Zoom Too Much,’ Karisma Kapoor To Paps In Viral Video | WATCH
‘Don’t Zoom Too Much,’ Karisma Kapoor To Paps In Viral Video | WATCH
Entertainment
CCTV Footage Shows YouTuber’s Cook Spitting In Sink; Family Claims They’ve Been Unwell Since
CCTV Footage Shows YouTuber’s Cook Spitting In Sink; Family Claims They’ve Been Unwell Since
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Breaking: Mamata Banerjee on Ground, Booth-to-Booth Campaign in Bhabanipur
Breaking news: Tension Erupts in North 24 Parganas During Ratna De Nag’s Booth Visits
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Visits Booths in Bhabanipur Amid High Political Drama
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Chaos in Panihati, BJP Candidate Faces Protest in North 24 Parganas
Breaking News: TMC and Indian Secular Front Workers Clash in Hooghly

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget