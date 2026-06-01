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HomeNewsRajya Sabha Elections To Be Held On June 18; ECI Releases Schedule

Rajya Sabha Elections To Be Held On June 18; ECI Releases Schedule

ECI has announced elections to 27 Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council seats, with nominations underway and polling scheduled for June 18.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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  • Elections are scheduled for State Legislative Councils in Bihar and Karnataka.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for elections to 27 seats in the Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils, with polling set to be held on June 18 if contests arise. The exercise includes biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states and three by-elections in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The poll body has also notified elections to State Legislative Councils in Bihar and Karnataka. Filing of nominations commenced on June 1, with the election process expected to conclude later this month.

Rajya Sabha Polls

According to the ECI, biennial elections will be held for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram.

In addition, by-elections will be conducted for one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, taking the total number of Upper House seats going to the polls to 27.

The Commission has issued notifications for the elections and appointed Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers. Details of these appointments have been published in the Gazette of India and the respective State Gazettes.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Set To Return To India, Calls Students To Join Delhi Protest

Council Elections

The ECI also announced biennial elections to State Legislative Councils in Bihar and Karnataka. Bihar will elect nine members, while Karnataka will elect seven. A by-election for one additional Legislative Council seat will also be held in Bihar.

The nomination process began at 11 am on June 1 and will remain open until 3 pm on June 8. Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for June 9, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until June 11.

In the event of contested elections, polling will take place on June 18 between 8 am and 4 pm. Counting of votes will be conducted the same day from 5 pm onwards.

The announcement formally sets the electoral process in motion for vacancies arising in the Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils, paving the way for political parties to finalise their candidates and electoral strategies ahead of the June 18 polls.

Also Read: 'Stabbing Under Guise Of Friendship Unacceptable': UP CM Yogi On Ghaziabad Case

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections Biennial Elections
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