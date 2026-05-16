Maharashtra Drum Horror: Woman Kills Lover With Husband's Help, Dumps Body In Drain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Engineer found dead in drain after dispute over money.

Police arrest woman and brother for his murder.

Victim allegedly beaten to death over financial demands.

Body stuffed in drum, dumped in secluded drain.

A 26-year-old engineer was allegedly beaten to death, his body stuffed inside a drum and dumped in a secluded drain in Maharashtra’s Vasai area after a dispute over money with a married woman he was in a relationship with, police said.

The Mumbra police have arrested the 25-year-old woman and her brother in connection with the murder, while her husband and another alleged accomplice remain absconding. Investigators claimed the killing was planned after the victim stopped sending money to the woman regularly.

The deceased, identified as Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, was a resident of Mumbra and worked as an engineer for a prominent real estate developer in Dombivli. Police said what initially appeared to be a romantic relationship eventually spiralled into a brutal crime.

Relationship Allegedly Began in 2021

According to investigators, Khan had been in a relationship with Mehajabeen Khatun Ekran Sheikh, a resident of Vasai, since 2021.

Police said the two frequently spoke over phone calls and exchanged affectionate messages during the early years of the relationship. However, officers alleged that Mehajabeen gradually began asking Khan for financial assistance, which he regularly transferred to her bank account over time.

Investigators claimed tensions emerged after Khan allegedly stopped sending her money every month. Police believe this led Mehajabeen to allegedly conspire with her husband, Hasan Sheikh, her brother Tariq Sheikh and another associate, Mojjam Pathan, to kill him, reported Hindustan Times.

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Victim Went Missing After Leaving for Dadar

Police said Khan had travelled to Dadar on April 3 to collect cash related to his company work, but never returned home.

After Khan’s father lodged a missing persons complaint at the Mumbra police station, investigators began tracing his movements through mobile location data and call detail records. During the probe, police found that Khan’s phone location matched Mehajabeen’s location in Vasai on the day he disappeared.

Officials also discovered that Khan had transferred Rs 50,000 to Mehajabeen just a day before he went missing, strengthening suspicion around her involvement in the case.

Police Claim Accused Confessed During Interrogation

According to police, Mehajabeen initially denied any role in Khan’s disappearance. However, during questioning, she allegedly admitted that she had called Khan to her residence in Bhoidapada in Vasai.

Investigators alleged that she demanded more money from Khan after he arrived at the house. When the accused allegedly failed to find anything valuable on him, the three male accused tied his hands and legs before assaulting him with a plastic pipe.

Police said Khan suffered severe head injuries during the assault and died on the spot.

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Body Allegedly Dumped in Isolated Drain

Investigators said the accused later stuffed Khan’s body into a green drum before dumping it in a drain located in an isolated area under the Valiv police station limits.

Mehajabeen and her brother Tariq were arrested on May 7. Meanwhile, Hasan Sheikh and Mojjam Pathan are currently on the run, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence, against all four accused at the Mumbra police station.