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HomeTechnologyYou Can Earn Money From WhatsApp Channels: Here's How It Works

You Can Earn Money From WhatsApp Channels: Here's How It Works

A new WhatsApp beta update reveals that channel creators may soon be able to set subscription prices and offer paid content alongside their free posts.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow channel owners to charge subscribers for exclusive content. Spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.14.4 update, the feature is still under development but points to a significant shift in how creators can use the platform. 

The paid channel system is being built to help creators monetize their content while keeping the free experience intact for regular followers. WhatsApp has said it will roll out the feature once it is optimized for performance and stability.

How Will WhatsApp's Paid Channel System Work?

As per a report by WABeta, channel creators will be able to set up subscriptions directly from the channel info screen. From there, they can decide how much to charge subscribers. 

Once a user subscribes, they will get access to exclusive content that sits alongside the free posts in the same channel. A filter will let followers switch between free and paid content without any confusion.

Subscriber counts will also be visible to everyone, even those who only follow a channel for free. This information will appear on the channel info screen alongside the total follower count. 

The idea is to give potential subscribers a clear picture of how popular a channel is before they decide to pay. A high subscriber count may signal trust, while a lower count could make some users think twice.

What Does This Mean For Followers And Creators?

Subscribing will be completely optional. Followers are not required to pay just because a channel offers a subscription. 

Free content will remain accessible to all, and paid content is simply an add-on for those who want more. Creators also have the choice to skip monetization entirely and keep all their posts free.

Any content shared in paid channels must still follow WhatsApp's Terms of Service. Creators cannot post illegal, harmful, or abusive material, regardless of whether it sits behind a paywall. WhatsApp retains the authority to take action against channels that break these rules.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new feature WhatsApp is developing for channels?

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow channel owners to charge subscribers for exclusive content. This aims to help creators monetize their work.

How will creators set up paid subscriptions for their channels?

Channel creators can set up subscriptions directly from the channel info screen and decide on the subscription price. This feature is still under development.

Will followers be required to pay to access channel content?

No, subscribing to paid content will be completely optional. Free content will remain accessible to all followers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp News WhatsApp Update TECHNOLOGY
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