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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Calls Are Getting Noise Cancellation, But When Will It Reach You?

WhatsApp Calls Are Getting Noise Cancellation, But When Will It Reach You?

WhatsApp is testing a noise cancellation feature for calls that automatically filters out background sounds, no settings needed, it turns on by itself.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is testing a noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls with select Android beta users. The feature, spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.14.1 update available on the Google Play Store, automatically filters out background sounds in real-time without affecting the speaker's voice. 

It is designed to make conversations clearer and easier to follow, even in noisy surroundings like busy streets, cafes, or crowded spaces.

How Does WhatsApp Noise Cancellation Work?

The feature detects and filters out ambient noise while preserving the speaker's voice. It works in real-time, meaning users do not have to make any complicated adjustments during a call. Noise cancellation is enabled by default, so once a user starts a new voice or video call, WhatsApp automatically activates it.

Users who are part of the testing phase can access the option through the calling menu, where they can choose to turn the feature on or off. It is worth noting that noise cancellation works on an individual basis. 

When a user enables it, it helps the other person hear them more clearly, but it does not improve the audio of the incoming voice for the person who turned it on. So, for the best call experience, it is recommended that both participants have the feature enabled.

Who Can Access WhatsApp Noise Cancellation Right Now?

At the moment, the feature is only available to a limited number of beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update.  Not all beta users will see it immediately, as WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually. Over the coming weeks, more users are expected to get access.

The feature is particularly useful for people who take calls in noisy environments. Someone working from a busy cafe, for instance, can have a clear conversation without background clatter becoming a distraction. The same applies to outdoor settings, where wind or traffic noise often interrupts calls. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new feature is WhatsApp testing for calls?

WhatsApp is testing a noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls. This feature filters out background sounds in real-time to make conversations clearer.

How does the WhatsApp noise cancellation feature work?

It detects and filters out ambient noise while preserving the speaker's voice. The feature is enabled by default and works automatically during calls.

Who can use the WhatsApp noise cancellation feature currently?

Currently, only a limited number of Android beta testers have access to this feature. WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually to more users over the coming weeks.

Does noise cancellation improve the audio for both people on a call?

No, noise cancellation works on an individual basis. It improves how clearly others hear you, but not the incoming audio for yourself. Both participants enabling it is recommended.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp News WhatsApp Update WhatsApp Feature TECHNOLOGY
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