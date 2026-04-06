WhatsApp Calls Are Getting Noise Cancellation, But When Will It Reach You?

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WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is testing a noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls with select Android beta users. The feature, spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.14.1 update available on the Google Play Store, automatically filters out background sounds in real-time without affecting the speaker's voice.

It is designed to make conversations clearer and easier to follow, even in noisy surroundings like busy streets, cafes, or crowded spaces.

How Does WhatsApp Noise Cancellation Work?

The feature detects and filters out ambient noise while preserving the speaker's voice. It works in real-time, meaning users do not have to make any complicated adjustments during a call. Noise cancellation is enabled by default, so once a user starts a new voice or video call, WhatsApp automatically activates it.

Users who are part of the testing phase can access the option through the calling menu, where they can choose to turn the feature on or off. It is worth noting that noise cancellation works on an individual basis.

When a user enables it, it helps the other person hear them more clearly, but it does not improve the audio of the incoming voice for the person who turned it on. So, for the best call experience, it is recommended that both participants have the feature enabled.

Who Can Access WhatsApp Noise Cancellation Right Now?

At the moment, the feature is only available to a limited number of beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. Not all beta users will see it immediately, as WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually. Over the coming weeks, more users are expected to get access.

The feature is particularly useful for people who take calls in noisy environments. Someone working from a busy cafe, for instance, can have a clear conversation without background clatter becoming a distraction. The same applies to outdoor settings, where wind or traffic noise often interrupts calls.