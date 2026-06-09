NASA’s Next Moon Mission Gets Its Crew: Here’s What Artemis III Will Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NASA named four-member crew for Artemis-III lunar mission.

Mission tests docking procedures with commercial lunar landers.

It will gather data for sustained lunar operations.

NASA has announced the four-member crew for Artemis-III, the mission aimed at testing critical docking procedures and gathering scientific data to support future lunar exploration missions.

The crew includes Commander Randy Bresnik, Pilot Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency (ESA), and Mission Specialists Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas, both from NASA.

The announcement was made during a live briefing from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, as the space agency moves closer to the next crewed mission under the Artemis programme.

NASA said the selected astronauts bring experience in long-duration spaceflight, test piloting and leading missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the agency, the crew reflects the “operational readiness and mission-specific expertise” needed for deep-space missions beyond low-Earth orbit.

What Is Artemis-III?

Artemis-III is part of NASA’s broader Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars.

The mission follows Artemis-I, the uncrewed test flight of the Orion spacecraft, and Artemis-II, the first crewed Artemis mission that sent four astronauts around the Moon.

Artemis-I demonstrated the capabilities of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft in deep-space conditions. Artemis-II marked the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since 1972.

Following those missions, Artemis-III is expected to focus on critical operational functions required for sustained lunar exploration.

Mission To Test Docking Procedures And Lunar Systems

During the approximately two-week-long mission, the four astronauts will practise rendezvous and docking operations with commercial lunar landers in low Earth orbit.

NASA said the mission will also involve studying Earth’s atmosphere and the environment around Orion, while testing scientific procedures linked to astronaut health and safety for future Artemis missions.

The agency described Artemis-III as a mission designed to gather real operational data that will help prepare for Artemis-IV and subsequent lunar missions.

Blue Origin And SpaceX To Play Key Roles

Private space companies are expected to play a significant role in Artemis-III.

Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander prototype will launch into low Earth orbit for testing. The Artemis-III crew aboard Orion will rendezvous and dock with the lander to practise mission operations.

SpaceX will also participate through its Starship human landing system, which will take part in similar docking tests.

NASA said the data collected during Artemis-III will help shape future missions focused on lunar surface exploration.

Why The Artemis-III Crew Announcement Matters

NASA said the crew announcement signals the transition of Artemis-III from the engineering and mission design phase into advanced training and integration.

Crew selection generally takes place only after mission profiles, spacecraft configurations and safety systems are stable enough to support long-duration astronaut training.

The agency views Artemis-III as a major milestone in re-establishing human presence beyond Earth orbit.

The mission is also expected to test next-generation spacecraft systems, international cooperation and commercial partnerships supporting lunar exploration.

The Bigger Artemis Goal

NASA’s long-term Artemis objective is not limited to landing astronauts on the Moon.

The programme aims to build a sustainable lunar exploration system that includes reusable transportation, lunar infrastructure and technologies needed for future human missions to Mars.

NASA said Artemis-III sits at the centre of this roadmap, connecting early test flights to future lunar surface operations.

If successful, the mission is expected to help pave the way for Artemis-IV, currently targeted for launch in 2028.