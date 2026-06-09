Apple Is Quietly Changing Its Software So Your Next iPhone Can Fold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 code reveals unannounced foldable iPhone hardware details.

Software includes references to hinge mechanics and dual displays.

Repair utility mentions secondary display, cover glass, light sensors.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's iOS 27 update is quietly revealing details about a product the company has not officially announced yet. Hidden inside the software are references to folding hardware, hinge mechanics, and dual displays, all pointing toward a foldable iPhone that is reportedly on track for a September launch. The device would mark one of the biggest design shifts in the iPhone's nearly 20-year history.

Bloomberg has reported it will start at around $2,000 and go up against foldable phones from Samsung and other manufacturers when it arrives alongside the iPhone 18 Pro family.

What Hidden Clues in iOS 27 Point To A Foldable iPhone?

According to Bloomberg, software researcher M1Astra discovered files buried in the first developer beta of iOS 27 that contain code directly tied to folding hardware.

One mechanism inside the code is referred to as "foldState," which appears to detect whether the device is folded or unfolded at any given time. Other entries labelled “mechanicalAngleDegrees" and "angleDegrees" suggest the software can measure how widely the device is opened around its hinge.

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The operating system also contains references inside an updated Apple repair utility for iPhone displays. That tool, found within iOS 27, mentions a secondary display, a second cover glass, and two additional light sensors, all consistent with a phone that has more than one screen panel joined by a hinge.

How Is Apple Preparing Its Software For A Foldable Display?

The publicly available version of iOS 27 also carries several features that appear built with a foldable screen in mind. Widgets can now appear in a full-page format, allowing apps like Music, News, and Weather to occupy an entire home screen. On a foldable device with a larger inner display, that kind of layout could work naturally alongside side-by-side panels.

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Apple also updated its iPhone Mirroring feature in macOS 27 Golden Gate, allowing a connected iPhone to be resized to iPad-sized layouts, something Bloomberg had previously reported would be central to the foldable iPhone experience. During its developer session, Apple introduced a concept called app adaptability, pushing developers to build software that works across a wider range of screen sizes.

"Now, instead of designing for specific devices and orientations, you're designing for a dynamic range of sizes and aspect ratios," the company said during the session.

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