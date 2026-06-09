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HomeTechnologyGadgets10 Things Your iPhone Will Finally Be Able To Do With iOS 27

10 Things Your iPhone Will Finally Be Able To Do With iOS 27

Apple has revealed a sweeping iOS 27 update powered by Apple Intelligence, and it touches everything from your photos and passwords to Safari tabs and your front door camera.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple unveils major AI update across devices, emphasizing privacy.
  • New photo editing tools and smarter Safari features enhance experience.
  • AI generation, call context, smart home, password upgrades debut.

iOS 27 Leaks: Apple has announced a major update to Apple Intelligence, bringing a new set of features across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro. Built on a new architecture using Apple Foundation Models, the update is designed with privacy at its core, using on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute. The features span photo editing, browsing, home management, accessibility, and more. 

Developer testing begins today, with a public beta arriving next month and a full rollout expected this fall with iOS 27.

10 New Apple Intelligence Features Coming With iOS 27

Spatial Reframing in Photos

Users can now fix the composition of a photo after it has already been taken. Spatial Reframing lets you drag and shift the perspective of an image in real time, as if you had physically moved the camera during the original shot. New content is only generated where the perspective shifts, keeping the rest of the image consistent.

The Extend Tool

The Extend tool lets users expand the edges of a photo to give subjects more space, fix a crooked horizon, or change the aspect ratio, all without losing any part of the original image.

Upgraded Clean Up Tool

The Clean Up tool now removes unwanted objects from photos with better quality and more natural-looking results, even in complex scenes.

ALSO READ: Jodhpur Trader Got Badly Burned When His Phone Exploded: These Safety Tips Could Have Saved Him

Tab Organisation in Safari

Safari can now automatically group open tabs into relevant topics. If you are planning a trip, for instance, all your travel tabs get sorted together automatically.

Notify Me in Safari

Users can ask Safari to monitor any web page for changes, such as a price drop or a product restock. When Safari spots a change, it sends a notification.

Automatic Password Upgrades

The Passwords app can now detect weak or compromised passwords and automatically update them to stronger ones, navigating through websites on the user's behalf.

Photorealistic Image Playground

Image Playground now supports photorealistic image generation through a new generative model running on Private Cloud Compute. Users can describe edits or use touch to highlight and move objects within an image.

Call Context in the Phone App

When calling a business, the Phone app will automatically surface relevant information from your Mail, such as a confirmation number or reservation code. This runs entirely on-device, and nothing is shared with Apple.

ALSO READ: Missed The Perfect Frame? Apple's Spatial Reframing Will Fix That For You

Smarter Home App

The Home app now groups related accessory notifications into a single update, generates text descriptions of security camera footage, and lets users search through clips to find specific moments, like a package delivery.

Describe a Shortcut

Users can now build an automation in the Shortcuts app simply by describing what they want in plain language. Apple Intelligence assembles the required steps, and users can refine them by describing any changes they want to make.

Apple Intelligence features will be available this fall with iOS 27 on iPhone 16 models or later, iPhone 15 Pro, and other supported devices.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Apple Intelligence be available?

Developer testing for Apple Intelligence begins today, with a public beta arriving next month. The full rollout is expected this fall with iOS 27.

What is Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence is a major update bringing a new set of features across Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It's built on a new architecture using Apple Foundation Models.

How does Apple Intelligence ensure user privacy?

Apple Intelligence is designed with privacy at its core. It uses on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute to handle user data securely.

What new photo editing features are included in Apple Intelligence?

New features include Spatial Reframing to fix photo composition after a shot and the Extend Tool to expand image edges. The Clean Up tool also offers improved object removal.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY
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