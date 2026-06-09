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HomeTechnologyGoogle Maps Gets AI Makeover: 5 Biggest New Features Explained

Google Maps Gets AI Makeover: 5 Biggest New Features Explained

From conversational search to immersive driving guidance, the update aims to make navigation more personalised and intuitive.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New conversational AI provides personalized recommendations within Google Maps.
  • Immersive navigation brings 3D views and enhanced route guidance.
  • Enhanced destination assistance helps find parking and building entrances.

Google has rolled out one of the biggest updates to Google Maps in over a decade, introducing a range of new AI-powered features backed by its Gemini models. From conversational search to immersive driving guidance, the update aims to make navigation more personalised and intuitive.

Here are the top five new features announced by Google:

1. ‘Ask Maps’ Lets Users Have Conversations With Google Maps

Google has introduced “Ask Maps”, a new conversational feature that allows users to ask complex, real-world questions directly inside the Maps app.

Users can now ask queries such as, “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” or “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?”

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Instead of manually searching through reviews and listings, users receive conversational answers along with a customised map showing relevant options nearby.

Google said Ask Maps combines Gemini AI with fresh Maps data to deliver more contextual and personalised recommendations.

2. AI-Powered Personalised Recommendations

The updated Maps experience can now personalise suggestions based on a user’s preferences, saved places and previous searches.

For example, if users search for a dinner spot with friends, Maps can recommend places based on dining preferences such as vegan options while also considering convenience and table availability.

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Google said Ask Maps analyses information from over 300 million places worldwide and uses reviews from more than 500 million contributors to generate recommendations.

The feature also allows users to immediately take action by booking reservations, saving locations or sharing plans with friends.

3. Immersive Navigation With 3D Driving View

Google has also launched “Immersive Navigation”, which introduces a redesigned navigation interface with enhanced 3D visuals.

The updated Maps experience now displays buildings, overpasses and surrounding terrain in more detail to provide drivers with a clearer understanding of their route.

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Maps will additionally highlight important road details such as traffic lights, stop signs, lanes and crosswalks to help drivers navigate turns and merges more confidently.

According to Google, Gemini AI analyses Street View imagery and aerial photos to generate these real-world visual representations.

4. Smarter Route Guidance And Natural Voice Instructions

Google Maps will now offer broader previews of routes using smart zooms and transparent buildings to help drivers prepare for lane changes and exits earlier.

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The company has also redesigned voice guidance to sound more conversational.

Instead of traditional instructions, Maps may now say things like: “Go past this exit and take the next one for Illinois 43 South.”

Google said the app will also explain trade-offs between alternate routes, such as choosing between a longer drive with lighter traffic or a faster toll-based route.

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The platform processes over 5 million traffic updates globally every second and receives more than 10 million driver contributions daily related to crashes, road closures and construction.

5. Better Parking And Destination Assistance

Google Maps is also improving the final stage of navigation with enhanced destination guidance.

Before starting a journey, users can preview destinations through Street View imagery and receive parking recommendations nearby.

As users approach their destination, Maps will highlight the correct building entrance, nearby parking areas and the correct side of the street for arrival.

Google said this feature is designed to help users move “from the last turn to the front door with confidence.”

Rollout Details

Ask Maps has started rolling out in the United States and India on Android and iOS devices, while desktop support will arrive later.

Meanwhile, Immersive Navigation is initially launching across the United States and will expand in the coming months to eligible Android and iOS devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of the latest Google Maps update?

The update aims to make navigation more personalized and intuitive by introducing AI-powered features backed by Gemini models. It includes conversational search and immersive driving guidance.

How does Google Maps provide personalized recommendations now?

It uses AI to personalize suggestions based on user preferences, saved places, and previous searches. The system analyzes information from over 300 million places and 500 million contributor reviews.

How has voice guidance improved in the new Google Maps update?

Voice guidance is now more conversational, offering natural instructions instead of traditional ones. The app also explains trade-offs between alternate routes, such as choosing between traffic or toll roads.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Google GOOGLE MAPS Parking Assistance Google Maps New Updates Immersive Navigation Route Guidance
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