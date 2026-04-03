Have You Installed Fake WhatsApp That Steals Your Data? Some iPhone Users Did

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Whatsapp News: WhatsApp has issued a warning after a fake version of its app was used to spy on iPhone users in Italy. The Meta-owned messaging platform confirmed that a malicious app, designed to look exactly like the official WhatsApp application, was used to conduct surveillance on a limited number of users.

If you have recently downloaded WhatsApp from anywhere other than the official Apple App Store, here is what you need to know.

How Did The Fake WhatsApp App End Up On Users' Phones?

According to a Reuters report, WhatsApp identified an Italian surveillance company called ASIGINT, a subsidiary of Italy-based SIO, as being behind the operation. SIO describes itself as offering "high-performance, field-proven cyber intelligence solutions and technology" and states on its website that it works with "Law Enforcement Agencies, Government Organizations, Police and Intelligence Agencies."

WhatsApp described the campaign as "highly targeted," using deceptive tactics to entice users to install "malicious software that impersonated WhatsApp." The fake app looked nearly identical to the official one, making it difficult for users to tell the difference.

Once installed, it allowed operators to monitor activity on the affected devices, raising serious concerns about user privacy and data security.

SIO did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Italy's interior ministry directed queries to the police, who also did not immediately respond.

What Should You Do If You Downloaded A Suspicious WhatsApp App?

WhatsApp has advised all users to download apps only from official sources, such as the Apple App Store, and to verify their authenticity before installing them. The company said it continues to monitor such threats and take action against misuse of its platform.

This is not the first time Italy has faced a situation like this. In 2025, Meta publicly disrupted spyware activity in the country. The latest incident marks the second such disruption in 15 months.

Italy had also previously dealt with fallout from a surveillance operation involving spyware from US-owned company Paragon, though Italy and Paragon have since parted ways.