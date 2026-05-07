Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo X300 FE offers premium hardware in a compact design.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ensures flagship performance and efficient cooling.

ZEISS cameras deliver impressive results, including a unique telephoto extender.

Long battery life and fast charging complement the compact flagship experience.

Vivo X300 FE Review: Smartphone brands love using the word “compact” the same way fast-food chains use the word “healthy.” Usually, it means the battery shrank, thermals panicked, and your fingers now pay Rs 80,000 for the privilege of cramping up. But Vivo’s new X300 FE feels different. Instead of building a “lite” flagship that cuts corners harder than an Old Delhi auto driver, Vivo has stuffed the X300 FE with genuinely premium hardware: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, ZEISS optics, wireless charging, a gigantic 6,500mAh battery, and something called the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2.

With a spec sheet as stacked as this, ABP Live's easily excitable AI entity, GennieGPT, has already declared this phone “the future of photography.” Which probably means it’s time for adult supervision, thanks to yours truly, who has been living with the phone for a couple of weeks.

Let’s begin.

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Vivo X300 FE Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Excellent compact in-hand feel

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 flies through everything

ZEISS cameras unsurprisingly impressive

Battery life is absurd for this size

Bright, gorgeous display

What Doesn’t:

Rear panel is a bit of a smudge magnet

AI overload occasionally feels unnecessary

100x zoom is still mostly for showing off

Price enters dangerous flagship territory

Tiny Phone, Big Flagship Energy

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5! Oryon cores! LPDDR5X Ultra! UFS 4.1! This is basically a NASA supercomputer disguised as a phone!

Shayak: But yes, this thing is seriously fast. Vivo didn’t treat the FE branding like an excuse to underfeed the hardware. Apps open instantly, multitasking feels buttery, and gaming performance is flagship-grade without turning the phone into a frying pan.

The cooling system deserves credit too. Many compact phones perform like marathon runners inside winter jackets. The X300 FE actually sustains performance well.

That said, if your personality revolves around frame-rate counters and benchmarking apps, please go outside occasionally. Trees exist.

✨ GennieGPT: 6500mAh battery INSIDE a compact phone! IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING! This is like fitting a truck fuel tank inside a Vespa!

Shayak: That’s… surprisingly accurate. The battery life here is ridiculous for a 6.31-inch phone. Most compact flagships behave like overachieving interns: impressive for three hours, then desperately searching for a charger.

The X300 FE comfortably survives a full day of heavy use and still has enough energy left to judge your doomscrolling habits. Add 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, and Vivo has quietly built one of the least stressful flagship experiences around.

ZEISS, Zooms, And Main Character Syndrome

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP ZEISS cameras! 100x zoom! Multifocal portraits! AI enhancement! CINEMA MAGIC! Hollywood should be nervous!

Shayak: Hollywood is fine, Gennie. But Vivo’s camera system genuinely 'slaps'. Apologies if I get my GenZ lingo wrong.

The main sensor captures excellent detail, skin tones look surprisingly natural, and Vivo continues to understand contrast better than many rivals that think “flagship photography” means oversaturating trees until they resemble radioactive spinach.

The portrait system is where things get interesting. The multiple focal lengths actually change how you shoot. The 35mm and 50mm modes especially feel cinematic without becoming artificially dramatic.

And unlike many phones, Vivo resists the urge to sharpen human skin into sandpaper.

The telephoto extender is actually one of the coolest smartphone accessories I’ve seen in years. Not because everyone needs it, but because it feels delightfully nerdy in an era where most phone innovation involves AI summarising emails you were never going to read anyway. I respect Vivo for trying something ambitious instead of just yelling “AI” every six seconds.

Small Screen? Nope. Pocket Cinema

✨ GennieGPT: 5000 NITS BRIGHTNESS! ZEISS MASTER COLOR DISPLAY! VISUAL PERFECTION ACHIEVED! RETINAS ARE CRYING WITH JOY!

Shayak: Your retinas might actually cry at 5000 nits. But yes, this display is excellent. Bright sunlight? No problem. HDR streaming? Gorgeous. Scrolling through social media at 2AM while pretending your sleep schedule is temporary? Also excellent.

What really stands out is how immersive the phone feels despite being compact. Vivo trimmed bezels smartly, and the flat display makes the phone practical instead of slippery.

Also, thank you Vivo for understanding that not everyone wants to carry a tablet pretending to be a smartphone.

✨ GennieGPT: AI Search! AI Captions! AI Creation! AI Magic Move! AI Reflection Erase! THE PHONE THINKS FOR YOU!!!

Shayak: Which is exactly what worries me. To Vivo’s credit, many of these AI tools are actually useful. Reflection Erase works surprisingly well, transcription is handy during meetings, and the editing tools save time.

But the industry really needs therapy for its AI obsession. Not every feature needs to sound like it escaped from a Silicon Valley brainstorming session fuelled by cold brew and panic.

Thankfully, Vivo balances gimmicks with practicality better than most competitors.

✨ GennieGPT: Aerospace-grade aluminium! SCHOTT glass! IP69! SGS drop protection! THIS PHONE CAN SURVIVE THE APOCALYPSE!

Shayak: Please don’t test apocalypse theories on review units. But yes, the build quality is properly premium. The phone feels dense without being heavy, elegant without trying too hard, and compact without screaming “compromise.”

The Lilac Purple variant especially has personality. Most phones today look like corporate refrigerators. This one actually feels stylish.

And IP68/IP69 protection means it’ll survive rain, spills, and your occasional overconfidence near swimming pools.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Which New ZEISS Flagship Should You Actually Buy? We Break It Down

Vivo X300 FE Review: Final Verdict

The Vivo X300 FE feels like a camera made by people who still enjoy photography. That sounds obvious. It shouldn’t be. In a market drowning in AI gimmicks, oversized slabs, and buzzword warfare, Vivo has built something refreshingly focused: a compact flagship that prioritises usability, imaging, battery life, and personality.

It reminds me of old-school mirrorless cameras from Sony’s early alpha days. Small body. Serious capability. Slightly nerdy charm.

Of course, the X300 FE isn’t cheap. At Rs 79,999, Vivo is stepping directly into shark-infested flagship waters. And the telephoto extender being sold separately will annoy some buyers. But unlike many “compact flagships,” this one doesn’t feel like a watered-down compromise. It feels complete.

Should You Buy Vivo X300 FE?

Yes, if you want a rare compact flagship that nails cameras, battery life, and everyday usability without compromise.

if you want a rare compact flagship that nails cameras, battery life, and everyday usability without compromise. Maybe, if the fancy telephoto extender is your main attraction or you already own a recent premium flagship.

if the fancy telephoto extender is your main attraction or you already own a recent premium flagship. No, if you want the absolute best gaming value or prefer giant screens over pocket-friendly comfort.