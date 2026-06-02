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HomeTechnologyGadgetsAsus ProArt P16 And ProArt P14 Debut With RTX Spark AI Power At Computex 2026

Asus ProArt P16 And ProArt P14 Debut With RTX Spark AI Power At Computex 2026

Asus has announced a wave of AI-powered devices at Computex 2026, including new ProArt creator laptops, Zenbook and Vivobook models, desktops, and a new tablet.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asus unveiled AI-powered laptops, desktops, and tablets at Computex 2026.
  • ProArt laptops feature RTX Spark for powerful on-device AI processing.
  • Zenbook and Vivobook PCs offer enhanced AI productivity and battery life.

Asus has unveiled a wide range of AI-powered devices at Computex 2026, expanding its consumer portfolio across laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, and tablets. The new lineup focuses on making AI more practical and accessible for everyday users, students, and professionals. With updated hardware platforms and software experiences, Asus is pushing toward a more integrated AI ecosystem. 

The announcements also include new creator-focused machines and an AI assistant designed to simplify daily workflows and productivity.

What Makes The New ProArt Laptops Powerful For AI Creators?

Asus introduced the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14, built in collaboration with NVIDIA. These are the first Asus creator laptops powered by RTX Spark, designed for users working with AI-driven workflows, development, and content creation.

The RTX Spark platform combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with advanced Tensor Cores and a 20-core CPU, delivering up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. This enables smooth on-device AI processing, reducing reliance on cloud computing. Asus has also added tools like ProArt Creator Hub, MuseTree, and StoryCube to support AI-assisted creative work.

The laptops feature Lumina Pro OLED displays with up to 1,600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. New finishes like Nano Black and Neo White bring a refreshed design language to the ProArt series. These devices are expected to be available in select regions starting in the fall of 2026.

How Do Zenbook, Vivobook & New Devices Improve Everyday AI Use?

For everyday users, Asus expanded its lineup with the Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S series. These Copilot+ PCs run on Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon platforms, offering AI-enhanced productivity and long battery life. 

The Zenbook 14 focuses on portability with a 1.1kg design and up to 21 hours of battery life, while the Vivobook models target students with durable builds and OLED displays.

Asus also introduced new desktops, all-in-one PCs, and the Asus Pad tablet, marking its return to the segment. Alongside hardware, the company revealed Zenni Claw, an AI assistant aimed at simplifying tasks like planning, work management, and travel.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of AI-powered devices did Asus announce at Computex 2026?

Asus unveiled a wide range of AI-powered devices, including laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, and tablets, focusing on making AI practical and accessible for various users.

What makes the new ProArt laptops powerful for AI creators?

The ProArt P16 and P14 laptops are powered by RTX Spark, combining a Blackwell RTX GPU with advanced Tensor Cores and a 20-core CPU for up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, enabling smooth on-device AI processing.

How do the Zenbook and Vivobook series improve everyday AI use?

These Copilot+ PCs, available on Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon platforms, offer AI-enhanced productivity and long battery life, with the Zenbook 14 focusing on portability and Vivobook models targeting students.

What is Zenni Claw and what does it do?

Zenni Claw is an AI assistant designed by Asus to simplify daily workflows and productivity, assisting with tasks like planning, work management, and travel.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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ASUS Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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