Vivo X300 FE vs X300 Pro: Five Things That Make These Siblings Worlds Apart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo X300 Pro offers a larger display and superior camera system.

Vivo X300 FE is a compact, lighter option with a bright display.

Both phones feature large batteries with fast wired/wireless charging.

Vivo X300FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Vivo has two strong contenders in its X lineup, the Vivo X300 FE and the Vivo X300 Pro, and choosing between them is not straightforward. Both phones bring capable hardware, solid cameras, and large batteries to the table, but they sit at very different price points and are built for different kinds of buyers. Whether you are looking for a compact, affordable option or a full-featured flagship, here is a breakdown of how the two phones compare across every major category.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Design and Display

The X300 Pro is the larger of the two, measuring 75.5 x 161.2 x 8 mm and weighing 226 g, while the X300 FE is noticeably more compact at 71.76 x 150.83 x 7.99 mm and just 191 g. If you prefer a phone that sits comfortably in one hand, the FE has a clear edge here.

On the display front, the X300 Pro carries a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The X300 FE, on the other hand, uses a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1216 x 2640 pixels and a higher peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both run at 120 Hz and support HDR10+. The X300 Pro also features a bezel-less design, while the FE does not. Both have punch-hole front cameras and carry an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Colour options differ too: the X300 Pro comes in Black, Blue, White, and Brown, while the X300 FE is available in Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Camera

This is where the two phones diverge quite sharply. The X300 Pro runs a triple rear camera setup: a 50 MP wide sensor using the Sony LYT-828, a 200 MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide. It scores 171 on DxOMark and can record video up to 8K at 30 fps. It also carries Zeiss optics with T* lens coating.

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The X300 FE also uses a triple rear camera system, with a 50 MP ZEISS main camera powered by Sony IMX921, a 50 MP ZEISS super telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom, and an 8 MP ultrawide. It also supports vivo’s ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, enabling a 200mm equivalent focal length for long-range shots. Video recording supports 4K at 60 fps, 4K at 120 fps, and 8K at 30 fps. Both phones pack a 50 MP front camera with autofocus.

For zoom and video versatility, the X300 Pro leads. The FE still holds its own for everyday photography, but is a step behind in raw capability.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Battery

Battery life is close between the two. The X300 Pro carries a 6,510 mAh cell, and the X300 FE comes in at 6,500 mAh. Both support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

In benchmark testing, the X300 Pro lasted 12.57 hours in battery tests, which is a strong result for a flagship-class phone.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Performance

The X300 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 clocked at 4.21 GHz, paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It scores 3,164,914 on AnTuTu v11.

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The X300 FE uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 at 3.8 GHz with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. It scores 2,659,452 on AnTuTu v11. Both run Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top and promise 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Launch Date And Price

The X300 Pro launched on December 2, 2025, and is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India. Whereas the X300 FE was officially launched on May 6, 2026, with availability starting from May 14, 2026. Pricing starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant, while the 12 GB + 512 GB variant is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Pro: Which One Is Better?

The answer depends on what you need. The X300 Pro is clearly the more powerful phone, with a bigger display, a superior 200 MP telephoto camera, faster processor, more RAM, and 8K video recording. It is built for users who want the best Vivo has to offer without compromise.

The X300 FE, though, makes a strong case for buyers who want a lighter, more compact phone with a brighter display and a capable ZEISS camera system at a lower price. It is the more practical pick for most users who do not need flagship-tier specs in every department.