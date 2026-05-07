Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Which New ZEISS Flagship Should You Actually Buy?

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Vivo has gone full camera-geek mode with the launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India. One phone wants to replace your mirrorless camera during a Ladakh road trip. The other wants to slip into skinny jeans while still shooting concert photos from the last row. Both pack ZEISS branding, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 power, and enough AI features to make your old flagship feel emotionally outdated. But these two phones are chasing very different users.

One is a no-compromise imaging monster. The other is a compact premium flagship trying to balance style, portability, and serious camera chops.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 Pro Review: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Design And In-Hand Feel

The Vivo X300 FE is clearly designed for people who miss compact flagships. With its 6.31-inch flat display, rounded edges, and lightweight body, it looks like the kind of phone you can comfortably use one-handed without developing thumb arthritis.

The Vivo X300 Ultra, meanwhile, does not care about minimalism. It embraces its camera-first identity with a chunky camera module, camera-inspired detailing, knurled textures, and a more serious flagship aesthetic. It feels less “fashion phone” and more “professional equipment disguised as a smartphone.”

If portability matters, the Vivo X300 FE wins easily. If you want a phone that screams “I shoot RAW for fun,” the Vivo X300 Ultra takes the crown.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Display Battle

The Vivo X300 FE features a 6.31-inch display with a staggering 5000 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest compact phone displays around. It also gets ZEISS Master Color tuning for vibrant visuals and better color accuracy.

The Vivo X300 Ultra counters with a much larger 6.82-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color Display with Ultra XDR support. This is the more immersive panel for creators, binge-watchers, and mobile editors who want a proper canvas.

The difference here is simple. The Vivo X300 FE focuses on compact usability. The Vivo X300 Ultra goes all-in on cinematic immersion.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Cameras Are The Real Story

This is where the war truly begins.

The Vivo X300 FE is already absurdly loaded for a “Fashion Edition” phone. You get a 50MP ZEISS Main Camera, a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with up to 100x digital zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP front camera. The standout feature, though, is the new vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory, bringing a 200mm equivalent focal length to a compact flagship.

The Vivo X300 Ultra, however, operates in another league entirely.

It gets ZEISS Triple Prime Lenses with dedicated 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm focal lengths, massive sensors, advanced OIS systems, and up to 400mm equivalent zoom support using the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra. This is not smartphone photography anymore. This is borderline wildlife-photographer behaviour.

The Vivo X300 Ultra also introduces advanced cinematic features like Multi-Focal 4K 120fps 10-bit Log Video, Dolby Vision recording, quad-mic audio capture, and 60fps AF Tracking Snapshot for action photography.

The Vivo X300 FE feels creator-friendly. The Vivo X300 Ultra feels creator-obsessed.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Performance And Battery

Both phones run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 silicon, so neither is remotely slow. But the Vivo X300 Ultra gets additional imaging muscle through the Pro Imaging Chip VS1+.

The Vivo X300 FE packs a massive 6500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. For a compact phone, that battery size feels almost illegal.

The Vivo X300 Ultra slightly edges ahead with a 6600mAh battery and faster 100W wired charging. But realistically, both phones should comfortably survive intense usage days involving gaming, photography, video recording, and doomscrolling at 2AM.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Software And AI Features

Both devices run OriginOS 6 and share many AI-powered tools like AI Search, AI Captions, AI Creation, and productivity-focused features.

The Vivo X300 FE leans more into cross-platform convenience and lifestyle integration. It supports AirPods-style integration, Shake & Share functionality, and several creative AI editing tools aimed at everyday users and creators.

The Vivo X300 Ultra, meanwhile, feels more tuned toward professionals who care about manual controls, advanced video workflows, and cinematic color science.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 FE Vs X200 FE: Which Phone Should You Be Excited About?

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Durability And Everyday Reliability

Both phones feature IP68 and IP69 ratings, which means they can survive far more abuse than most users will ever intentionally subject them to.

The Vivo X300 FE additionally gets SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance and SCHOTT Xensation protection, while the Vivo X300 Ultra leans on premium materials and professional-grade construction inspired by traditional cameras.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Price In India

The Vivo X300 FE starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 89,999.

The Vivo X300 Ultra sits in true ultra-flagship territory at Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

If you add the photography kits and telephoto accessories, both phones climb even higher into enthusiast territory.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 FE: Which One Should You Buy?

The Vivo X300 FE is the smarter pick for most people. It delivers flagship performance, genuinely powerful cameras, a compact form factor, and premium design without becoming physically exhausting to carry around.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is for a very specific buyer. This is the phone for photographers, filmmakers, mobile creators, and people who genuinely care about focal lengths more than Instagram likes.

One phone wants to be the best compact Android flagship. The other wants to challenge dedicated cameras while fitting inside your pocket. My honest opinion? Vivo has succeeded at both. Serious benchmarking stuff, this.