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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro Could Shoot Photos Like A DSLR: Here's What Apple Is Planning

iPhone 18 Pro Could Shoot Photos Like A DSLR: Here's What Apple Is Planning

The iPhone 18 Pro could finally give photographers the aperture control they've wanted for years. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the parts bill just got 50% heavier.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro to feature variable-aperture main camera, a first.
  • Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirms higher-cost variable aperture lenses ordered.
  • This new lens offers creative control, similar to SLR cameras.

iPhone 18 Leaks:

Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, and if the latest supply chain reports are accurate, the camera system on these devices could look very different from what came before. The standout change is a variable-aperture main camera, a first for the iPhone lineup. 

While this would be a meaningful step forward for mobile photography, the components needed to make it happen are considerably more expensive, raising questions about how Apple plans to handle the added cost.

What Does Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Say About iPhone 18 Pro's Camera?

According to a report by 9to5Mac, "one of the biggest changes to the iPhone 18 Pro's camera system will be the debut of a variable-aperture Main camera, in contrast to the current fixed-aperture design."

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a strong track record when it comes to Apple supply chain intelligence, posted on X about the financial side of this shift. Referencing orders placed with Sunny Optical, Kuo pointed to "positive trends in Apple orders," specifically citing the securing of "high-unit-price variable aperture lenses for the 2H26 new iPhone model." 

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The 2H26 reference points to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 18, by contrast, is expected in spring 2027 and is not thought to receive this camera upgrade.

There is also speculation that the first folding iPhone, rumoured to go by the name iPhone Ultra, could feature the same camera. However, given that foldable designs demand extremely slim components, it remains uncertain whether the variable-aperture lens would fit within those constraints.

How Variable Aperture Could Change The Way iPhone Shoots Photos

A variable-aperture lens adjusts the size of the lens opening, which directly affects exposure time and depth of field. A shallow depth of field keeps only part of the frame in sharp focus, while a greater depth of field brings the entire scene into clarity. This kind of control would give iPhone users far more creative flexibility and bring the camera closer in capability to a traditional SLR.

The cost, however, is notable. Kuo noted that "the variable aperture lens for the 2H26 new iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max has a 50% higher unit price (vs. high-end 7P lens), with Sunny's supply proportion reaching 40-50%." This comes at a time when memory and RAM component costs are also elevated, making it harder for Apple to simply absorb the difference without consequence.

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That said, there are indications Apple may do exactly that. Notebook Check reported that "to win market share from Android, Apple is reportedly absorbing these expenses rather than raising consumer prices, which is somewhat unusual for Cupertino," adding that "insiders have suggested that Apple intends to absorb these costs, a strategy also reportedly applied to rising memory component prices."

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main camera upgrade expected for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a variable-aperture main camera, a first for the iPhone lineup.

When is the iPhone 18 expected to launch?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected in September, while the standard iPhone 18 is anticipated in spring 2027.

How does a variable-aperture lens affect photography?

A variable-aperture lens adjusts the lens opening size, controlling exposure time and depth of field, offering more creative flexibility to users.

Will the variable-aperture camera significantly increase the iPhone 18 Pro's price?

The variable aperture lens is 50% more expensive, but Apple may absorb these costs to remain competitive, rather than raising consumer prices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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