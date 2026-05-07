Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Is The Ultra Worth Rs 50,000 More? Find Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom X300 Pro provides balanced flagship features; Ultra targets professional creators.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Vivo’s X300 series is beginning to look less like a smartphone lineup and more like a professional camera ecosystem that just happens to make phone calls. The Vivo X300 Pro already arrived with flagship ambitions, packing a 200MP telephoto camera, ZEISS optics, a massive battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. Then the Vivo X300 Ultra showed up and escalated things dramatically with dedicated ZEISS prime lenses, cinematic-grade video tools, 400mm telephoto support, and accessories that make it resemble an actual filmmaking rig.

That naturally raises one big question. Should buyers stretch all the way to the Vivo X300 Ultra and spend Rs 50,000 extra over the Pro? The answer depends entirely on whether you want a premium flagship camera phone or a professional-grade mobile imaging machine. Let's break it down.

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Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Design And In-Hand Feel

The Vivo X300 Pro keeps things elegant and refined. Despite carrying a large battery and powerful camera hardware, the phone remains relatively slim at under 8mm thickness. The Dune Gold and Elite Black finishes give it a sophisticated flagship identity without becoming visually overwhelming.

The Vivo X300 Ultra takes a completely different approach. This phone wants you to notice it immediately. Inspired heavily by traditional cameras, it features a split rear-panel design, textured detailing, engraved accents, and an enormous circular camera island that dominates the rear profile.

The Vivo X300 Pro feels luxurious in a modern smartphone way. The Vivo X300 Ultra feels like someone miniaturised a professional camera and added Android 16 to it.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Display Experience

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate support ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is bright, sharp, smooth, and exactly what users expect from an ultra-premium Android flagship in 2026.

The Vivo X300 Ultra pushes things further with a larger 6.82-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color Display featuring Ultra XDR support. While both displays are excellent for streaming, gaming, and everyday use, the Ultra clearly prioritises creators who care deeply about colour accuracy, tonal balance, and previewing professional-grade footage directly on-device.

For casual users, both screens will look fantastic. For creators working with advanced photography or cinematic video, the Vivo X300 Ultra’s display feels purpose-built.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Camera Differences Are Massive

The Vivo X300 Pro is already one of the most camera-focused Android phones on the market. It combines a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 200MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. Combined with ZEISS optics and advanced stabilisation, it is more than capable of handling portraits, concerts, travel photography, and low-light scenes.

Then comes the Vivo X300 Ultra, which feels less like an upgrade and more like a different category entirely.

The Ultra introduces a ZEISS Triple Prime Lens setup with dedicated 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm focal lengths. It also supports both 200mm and 400mm Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extenders for extreme long-range photography. The phone further adds cinematic tools like Multi-Focal 4K 120fps 10-bit Log recording, Dolby Vision video, quad-mic audio capture, and 60fps AF Tracking Snapshot for moving subjects.

The Vivo X300 Pro is a flagship camera phone designed for enthusiasts. The Vivo X300 Ultra is a professional creator tool disguised as a smartphone.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Photography And Videography Experience

The Vivo X300 Pro strikes a balance between serious photography and everyday practicality. It is powerful enough for creators but still feels approachable for regular flagship buyers who simply want exceptional photos without needing filmmaking knowledge.

The Vivo X300 Ultra targets a far more specialised audience. This is a phone built for creators who care about focal lengths, cinematic colour science, manual controls, stabilisation systems, and advanced editing workflows.

Most users will never shoot 10-bit Log footage or attach a 400mm telephoto extender to their phone. But for the users who actually need those capabilities, the Vivo X300 Ultra becomes incredibly compelling.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Performance And Cooling

The Vivo X300 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Performance should comfortably handle gaming, multitasking, AI features, and intensive photography workflows.

The Vivo X300 Ultra counters with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 alongside the dedicated Pro Imaging Chip VS1+, which specifically enhances image processing and advanced video workflows.

For standard usage, both phones will feel extremely fast. The difference becomes noticeable during prolonged 4K recording, high-resolution processing, or creator-heavy workloads where the Ultra’s dedicated imaging hardware starts flexing its advantages.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Battery And Charging

Battery anxiety is unlikely to exist on either device.

The Vivo X300 Pro packs a massive 6510mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support, while the Vivo X300 Ultra slightly edges ahead with a 6600mAh battery alongside faster 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Both phones are clearly built for power users who expect all-day endurance.

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Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Price In India

The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

The Vivo X300 Ultra costs Rs 1,59,999 for the same storage configuration.

That Rs 50,000 gap becomes even larger if buyers start adding the optional telephoto extenders and imaging grip accessories available for the Ultra.

Vivo X300 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Pro: Which One Makes More Sense?

The Vivo X300 Pro is the more balanced flagship overall. It delivers elite cameras, premium design, powerful hardware, and excellent battery life while remaining relatively practical for mainstream flagship buyers.

The Vivo X300 Ultra exists for a different kind of user entirely. This phone is aimed at photographers, filmmakers, content creators, and imaging enthusiasts who genuinely want the most advanced mobile camera system Vivo currently makes.

If your idea of smartphone photography revolves around vacations, portraits, concerts, and social media, the Vivo X300 Pro already offers more than enough. But if you spend your free time discussing focal lengths, cinematic grading, and long-range optics, the Vivo X300 Ultra may end up feeling impossible to ignore.