Gadgets Review | Vivo X300 Pro: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

Vivo X300 Pro isn’t a phone trying to be a camera. It’s a Zeiss-tuned imaging beast that happens to make calls, and currently the best camera phone money can buy.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vivo X300 Pro Review: Vivo’s latest Pro X-series offering is not trying to be your next “all-rounder flagship.” It is a purpose-built photographic instrument that just happens to run WhatsApp, Instagram, and the occasional taxi app. This is an enthusiast phone, designed for people who check EXIF data, not EMI options. And if you’re willing to spend Rs 1,09,999 for the lone 16GB + 512GB model, rest assured: you are buying the best camera phone money can buy in 2025.

If you've been following ABP Live Gadget Reviews, you know the drill. GennieGPT, in-house AI specs worshipper, believes megapixels are emotions and OIS is a lifestyle. I, having used the Vivo X300 Pro (in a gorgeous Dune Gold variant) for nearly three weeks now, will bring a reality check. Let the tech tug-of-war begin.

Vivo X300 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

  • Best smartphone camera of 2025, hands down
  • Night exposure and image treatment are industry-leading
  • Hardcore enthusiast phone enhanced by Zeiss DNA
  • Premium packaging, premium in-hand feel
  • Super-slim 0.11cm bezels make the big display feel futuristic

What Doesn’t:

  • 6,510mAh battery drains quickly during 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video
  • Massive rear camera module makes handling wobbly
  • Camera ring might scratch easily, a thick protective case is a must

An 'Enthusiast Phone' In The True Sense

✨ GennieGPT: 200MP ultra-resolution camera! Zeiss APO! CIPA 5.5 stabilisation! Telephoto bird mode! This is basically a DSLR in your pocket!

Shayak: This is one of those rare times when the marketing team deserves a slow clap.

The X300 Pro’s 200MP telephoto + Zeiss APO chromatic aberration control + gimbal-grade stabilisation combo produces some of the cleanest long-range and low-light images I’ve ever seen on a phone.

Night photography is where this thing quietly bullies the entire industry. Shadows, textures, and colours are well preserved without turning your photo into a neon poster.

Gadgets Review | Vivo X300 Pro: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

Bird photography, wildlife shots, and moving subjects, it handles all of them calmly.

This is not computational photography pretending to be optics. This is optics, politely assisted by computation.

Why am I going on about the Vivo X300 Pro being an 'enthusiast' phone? Well, if you're looking for something of a daily workhorse with a great camera, you are better off with something else. But, if you're looking for a phone that's more camera than anything else, especially suited for your shoots and pro-level shutterbuggery, you shouldn't look beyond the X300 Pro.

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP Zeiss wide selfie camera! Perfect vlogging! Low light beauty! Influencer approved!

Shayak: Yes. Shockingly, front cameras finally matter again. The 50MP Zeiss wide front shooter actually understands low-light skin tones and background separation. You won’t look like you were rendered by an AI trained on wax statues.

✨ GennieGPT: Pro Mode has so many sliders! ISO! Focus! Everything adjustable! Professional photographer energy!

Shayak: This is where Vivo silently separates casual shooters from actual photographers. The Pro UI gives you full control: exposure, focus peaking, RAW shooting, telephoto extender logic, everything.

Gadgets Review | Vivo X300 Pro: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

You feel more in the director's seat, not just “tapping to focus.” 

It’s the rare phone where you actually feel under-utilised by its camera, not the other way around.

Performance, Display & the 'Phone Stuff'

Gadgets Review | Vivo X300 Pro: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 9500! 16GB RAM! Bluetooth 6.0! 90W FlashCharge! Future-ready!

Shayak: Everything here works. Nothing here surprises. And that’s the point.

The Dimensity 9500 is smooth, the AMOLED 1.5K+ display is gorgeous, and those absurdly thin 0.11cm bezels make Netflix feel like it’s floating in your palm. Vivo also promises five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. That's Apple-Samsung territory.

OriginOS isn’t my favourite flavour of Android, but it stays out of your way and doesn’t scream for attention.

But yes, there are quirks.

✨ GennieGPT: 6,510mAh battery! Massive! Endless power!

Shayak: For normal use, sure. For 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video shooting, absolutely not. This phone can devour battery like a wildlife photographer devours SD cards.

Gadgets Review | Vivo X300 Pro: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

The massive camera island makes the phone slightly wobbly in hand, and since it protrudes massively, it might pick up scratches in your pocket. 

It's simple, really. Get a thick case. Not optional.

Vivo X300 Pro Review: Final Verdict

Gadgets Review | Vivo X300 Pro: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

The Vivo X300 Pro is not for everyone. This is for photographers who tolerate phones, not phone users who occasionally click pictures.

If you want the best camera phone of 2025, no contest, buy this. If you care more about selfies, gaming thermals, or battery endurance, look elsewhere.

At Rs 1,09,999 (for the sole 16GB + 512GB variant), the Vivo X300 Pro isn’t overtly expensive either, when you consider all other Pros and Ultras that are priced well over Rs 1.2 lakh. Also, keep in mind that you’re not paying for a phone. You’re paying for the privilege of carrying a Zeiss-tuned imaging machine that also runs Instagram.

And honestly? That’s a fair deal.

Should You Buy Vivo X300 Pro?

Yes: If you’re a photography enthusiast who lives for rich detail, true telephoto reach, and class-leading low-light shots, the Vivo X300 Pro delivers the best camera experience available in 2025.

Maybe: If you shoot a mix of photos and heavy video, especially 4K 120fps, but aren’t fully committed to a camera-first device, it’s worth weighing the battery drain and size quirks before pulling the trigger.

No: If you prioritise all-day battery life, compact ergonomics, or flagship performance outside of imaging prowess, there are better phones that balance those traits without the hefty price tag.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Vivo X300 Pro a good choice for general smartphone users?

No, it's not an all-rounder. If you prioritize all-day battery life, compact ergonomics, or flagship performance outside of imaging, other phones might be a better fit.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
