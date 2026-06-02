Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Croma's 'Everything Apple' sale offers significant iPhone 17 discounts.

iPhone 17 (256GB) effectively priced at Rs 44,768 with offers.

MacBook Air M5 at Rs 73,540 available for students.

iPhone 17 Discount: If you have been waiting to upgrade your gadgets, this might be a good time to act. Discounts on premium electronics do not come around very often, especially on Apple products that usually hold their value. Retail chain Croma has rolled out fresh offers under its ‘Everything Apple’ campaign, bringing down prices across several popular devices.

The sale is already live both in stores and online, and it will continue till June 14, giving buyers a limited window to take advantage of these deals.

How Can You Get The iPhone 17 At A Much Lower Price?

One of the standout deals in this sale is on the Apple iPhone 17 (256GB), which has an MRP of Rs 82,900. Through a mix of offers, the effective price drops significantly to Rs 44,768.

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The pricing works through layered benefits. Buyers get a Rs 1,000 bank cashback and a Rs 1,658 coupon discount. On top of this, there is an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. If you trade in an older phone, you can receive an exchange value of up to Rs 23,500, depending on its condition.

Additionally, customers earn Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,974. When all these benefits are combined, the final price drops sharply. Croma is also bundling a free Apple adapter worth Rs 2,190 with the purchase, adding more value to the deal.

What Offers Are Available On MacBook Air M5 And Other Devices?

The sale also includes discounts on the MacBook Air M5. The 13-inch base variant, originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, is available at an effective price of Rs 73,540. However, this offer is limited to students and teachers and includes education pricing, bank cashback, exchange offers, and rewards.

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Buyers may also receive complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 12,500, such as AirPods and adapters.

Older devices are part of the sale as well. The iPhone 15 (128GB) is available for Rs 36,891, while the iPhone 16 (128GB) can be purchased for Rs 40,041 after offers. Discounts extend across iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch models, though final prices depend on exchange eligibility and availability.