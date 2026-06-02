iPhone Ultra Fold Video Leaked! Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Rs 2 Lakh Phone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked dummy model video reveals potential thin foldable iPhone Ultra design.

Volume buttons positioned unusually atop the device in the dummy unit.

Foldable iPhone Ultra expected September 2026, with premium specs.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple fans have long saved their excitement for the Pro models every September, but the Pro lineup may finally have some serious competition from within its own family. The reason is simple: the iPhone Ultra is coming, and it is foldable.

A newly leaked video of a dummy model has now given the clearest look yet at what Apple's first foldable iPhone could look like, and if the early signs are anything to go by, it is already turning heads well before any official announcement.

What Does The Leaked iPhone Ultra Video Actually Show?

After a leaked image of a white iPhone Ultra replica made the rounds recently, a full video of the same design model has now surfaced. The dummy unit appears remarkably thin, which lines up with earlier rumours suggesting the foldable iPhone Ultra will measure just 4.5mm when unfolded. The video walks through all sides and angles of the device, offering a more complete view than the still image did.

One detail that stands out is the placement of the volume buttons, which appear to sit on top of the device. This matches previous rumours, even if the positioning sounds unconventional. It is worth noting, though, that this is a low-quality design unit, so firm conclusions cannot be drawn from it.

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High-quality design models of the iPhone 18 Pro have also leaked recently, hinting at the colours Apple is reportedly considering this year. Since the foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, better-quality Ultra design models could surface soon.

What Are The Expected Specs & Launch Date For The Foldable iPhone?

Based on what has been reported so far, the foldable iPhone Ultra is shaping up to be a high-end device across the board. It is expected to launch in September 2026, though a staggered rollout is possible.

The phone is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner OLED display. Under the hood, it is said to pack an A20 Pro chip built on TSMC's 2nm process, paired with 12GB of RAM.

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The build is expected to use a titanium and aluminium frame with a crease-free hinge design, and Touch ID is reportedly making a comeback via a side-mounted sensor. Pricing is expected to start at $2,000 or more.