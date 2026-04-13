The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to feature a 'Deep Red' color as its signature shade, potentially replacing the 'Cosmic Orange' of the iPhone 17 Pro.
iPhone 18 Pro Is Not Out Yet But Its Colour Is Already All Over Android Phones
Apple has not confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro yet, but Android makers are reportedly already designing phones around its leaked Deep Red colour, says a reputable industry insider.
- Android flagships reportedly adopt deep red, mirroring iPhone 18 Pro.
- Leak suggests Android manufacturers align color strategies with Apple.
- Deep red rumored to replace Cosmic Orange on iPhone 18 Pro.
Apple has not even confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro yet, but Android manufacturers are reportedly already taking notes. A reputable industry leaker claims that prototypes of upcoming Android flagship phones are being built around a deep red shade, mirroring what Apple is said to be planning for the iPhone 18 Pro.
The leak suggests that Android makers are aligning their colour strategies with Apple's expected direction, well before any official announcement from Cupertino.
What Is iPhone 18 Pro's Rumoured "Deep Red" Color All About?
Leaker Digital Chat Station has backed earlier claims from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with both pointing toward "Deep Red" as the next hero colour for the iPhone 18 Pro series.
This would replace the "Cosmic Orange" seen on the current iPhone 17 Pro, a colour that may not have a long shelf life if these rumours hold up.
Apple has a consistent pattern of rotating its signature colours across Pro models each year:
- iPhone 12 Pro: Pacific Blue
- iPhone 13 Pro: Sierra Blue
- iPhone 14 Pro: Deep Purple
- iPhone 15 Pro: Blue Titanium
- iPhone 16 Pro: Desert Titanium
- iPhone 17 Pro: Cosmic Orange
The shift toward red also brings up questions about Apple's older "(Product)RED" branding. The last iPhones to carry that charitable label were the iPhone 14 and the iPhone SE (3rd generation).
Also Read: Will iPhone Fold Launch In September Or Later? This Is What We Know
Whether the rumoured "Deep Red" has any connection to that initiative, or is simply a separate design choice, remains unclear.
Why Are Android Phone Makers Already Following Apple's Colour Plans?
According to Digital Chat Station, "prototypes for upcoming Android flagship phones are heavily featuring this shade."
The leaker suggests that major Android manufacturers are already following Apple's anticipated colour direction to stay competitive on design, even before the iPhone 18 Pro is officially unveiled. For anyone fond of the Cosmic Orange, now might be the time to pick one up.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the rumored new color for the iPhone 18 Pro?
Are Android manufacturers planning to use a similar red color?
Yes, reports suggest that prototypes for upcoming Android flagship phones are already being developed with a deep red shade, mirroring Apple's rumored iPhone 18 Pro color.
Is the rumored 'Deep Red' color related to Apple's '(Product)RED' initiative?
It is currently unclear if the rumored 'Deep Red' for the iPhone 18 Pro has any connection to Apple's older '(Product)RED' charitable branding.