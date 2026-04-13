iPhone 18 Pro Is Not Out Yet But Its Colour Is Already All Over Android Phones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Android flagships reportedly adopt deep red, mirroring iPhone 18 Pro.

Leak suggests Android manufacturers align color strategies with Apple.

Deep red rumored to replace Cosmic Orange on iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple has not even confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro yet, but Android manufacturers are reportedly already taking notes. A reputable industry leaker claims that prototypes of upcoming Android flagship phones are being built around a deep red shade, mirroring what Apple is said to be planning for the iPhone 18 Pro.

The leak suggests that Android makers are aligning their colour strategies with Apple's expected direction, well before any official announcement from Cupertino.

What Is iPhone 18 Pro's Rumoured "Deep Red" Color All About?

Leaker Digital Chat Station has backed earlier claims from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with both pointing toward "Deep Red" as the next hero colour for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

This would replace the "Cosmic Orange" seen on the current iPhone 17 Pro, a colour that may not have a long shelf life if these rumours hold up.

Apple has a consistent pattern of rotating its signature colours across Pro models each year:

iPhone 12 Pro: Pacific Blue

iPhone 13 Pro: Sierra Blue

iPhone 14 Pro: Deep Purple

iPhone 15 Pro: Blue Titanium

iPhone 16 Pro: Desert Titanium

iPhone 17 Pro: Cosmic Orange

The shift toward red also brings up questions about Apple's older "(Product)RED" branding. The last iPhones to carry that charitable label were the iPhone 14 and the iPhone SE (3rd generation).

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Whether the rumoured "Deep Red" has any connection to that initiative, or is simply a separate design choice, remains unclear.

Why Are Android Phone Makers Already Following Apple's Colour Plans?

According to Digital Chat Station, "prototypes for upcoming Android flagship phones are heavily featuring this shade."

The leaker suggests that major Android manufacturers are already following Apple's anticipated colour direction to stay competitive on design, even before the iPhone 18 Pro is officially unveiled. For anyone fond of the Cosmic Orange, now might be the time to pick one up.