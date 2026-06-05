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HomeTechnologyGadgetsBoat Takes A Page Out Of Xiaomi's Playbook, Enters Personal Grooming With New Slazer Trimmer Range

Boat Takes A Page Out Of Xiaomi's Playbook, Enters Personal Grooming With New Slazer Trimmer Range

Boat has entered the personal grooming market with its new Slazer Series of trimmers, expanding beyond audio and wearables as it takes another step towards a broader lifestyle-tech ecosystem.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Boat launches Slazer Series trimmers, entering personal grooming.
  • Three models, S100, K100+, K100 Pro, offer diverse grooming solutions.
  • This expands Boat's lifestyle technology portfolio, similar to Xiaomi.

Boat is widening its ambitions beyond audio gadgets and smart wearables. The company has now stepped into the personal grooming segment with the launch of its Slazer Series of trimmers, marking another expansion of its lifestyle technology portfolio and echoing a strategy long pursued by Xiaomi, which diversified from consumer electronics into personal care products.

The new lineup includes three products: the Slazer S100, Slazer K100+, and the flagship Slazer K100 Pro. Through this launch, Boat is looking to position grooming as an extension of personal style while strengthening its presence across multiple consumer categories.

Boat Expands Beyond Audio And Wearables

Over the past few years, Boat has built its identity around audio products and wearable devices. More recently, the company ventured into categories such as dashcams and projectors. The introduction of the Slazer Series represents another step in that broader expansion strategy.

The company says the new range has been developed around the theme "Transform with Every Trim" and focuses on versatility, premium materials, and convenience for daily use. The products are also part of Boat's ongoing Make in India push, a theme the company has highlighted across several product categories.

ALSO READ: Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Review: Big Sound, Bigger Battery, Small Price, Smaller Expectations

Three Models Target Different Grooming Needs

The Slazer S100 serves as the entry-level offering in the lineup. Designed primarily for everyday beard grooming, it features stainless steel blades, adjustable combs, washable attachments, Type-C charging support, and up to 300 minutes of runtime. The company claims a quick five-minute charge can provide enough power for a single trim.

Moving up the range, the Slazer K100+ is positioned as a 6-in-1 grooming solution. It comes with interchangeable attachments designed for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming. The device features ceramic blades, an aluminium body, IPX6 water resistance, a battery display, travel lock functionality, and up to 200 minutes of usage on a single charge.

Flagship K100 Pro Offers 15-in-1 Grooming Setup

At the top of the lineup sits the Slazer K100 Pro, which Boat describes as its most comprehensive grooming solution to date. The trimmer offers a 15-in-1 setup with multiple attachments for different grooming requirements. It retains premium features such as ceramic blades, an aluminium body, IPX6 water resistance, magnetic attachments, adjustable combs, and a battery display indicator. Select variants also include a travel case and stand.

ALSO READ: Boat Hive F1 Review: 4K 'Silent Passenger' Every Indian Driver Needs

Pricing And Availability

The Slazer S100 has been priced at Rs 799, making it the most affordable model in the series. The Slazer K100+ is available for Rs 1,799, while the Slazer K100 Pro starts at Rs 2,999. Customers opting for the travel kit version of the flagship model will need to pay Rs 3,299.

With the Slazer Series, Boat is betting that consumers who already trust the brand for audio and wearables may also turn to it for everyday grooming needs, further broadening its reach in India's fast-growing lifestyle technology market.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new product segment has Boat entered?

Boat has expanded into the personal grooming segment with the launch of its Slazer Series of trimmers. This marks another step in broadening its lifestyle technology portfolio.

What models are included in Boat's new Slazer Series?

The new Slazer Series includes three trimmers: the entry-level Slazer S100, the Slazer K100+, and the flagship Slazer K100 Pro.

Which Slazer Series trimmer is the most comprehensive?

The Slazer K100 Pro is Boat's most comprehensive grooming solution. It offers a 15-in-1 setup with multiple attachments and includes premium features like ceramic blades and IPX6 water resistance.

What is the price range for Boat's new Slazer trimmers?

The Slazer S100 is priced at Rs 799, the K100+ at Rs 1,799, and the Slazer K100 Pro starts at Rs 2,999. A travel kit version of the K100 Pro costs Rs 3,299.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boat TEchnology News Boat Slazer
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