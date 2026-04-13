Will iPhone Fold Launch In September Or Later? This Is What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New dummy units reveal iPhone Fold's wide, compact design.

Unfolded screen approaches iPad mini size, taller than Pro Max.

September launch remains on track despite delay rumors.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple's first folding iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, is set to arrive this September. A fresh leak has now given the world its closest look yet at what the device will actually look like, through a set of dummy units shared online. The design is wide, compact in height, and unlike anything Apple has released before. Here is everything known so far about the iPhone Fold's design and timeline.

What Does The iPhone Fold Actually Look Like?

The clearest look at the iPhone Fold's design so far comes from leaker Sonny Dickson, who posted images on X showing dummy units of the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. "Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like," he wrote.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

The dummies, finished in bright pink metal, are not representative of the final colour but do show the final dimensions. The Fold is noticeably wide and short compared to the Pro models. When folded, it appears almost half the height of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. When opened, the wide-folded shape allows it to approximate a tablet display more successfully than most Android foldables currently on the market.

The unfolded screen is expected to be slightly smaller than the original iPad mini, making it larger than the iPhone Pro Max but not dramatically so. Its shorter height also suggests it should fit into a jeans pocket without much trouble, provided it is thin enough.

Is iPhone Fold Still On Track For A September Launch?

Earlier reports, including one from Nikkei, had raised concerns about a potential delay, with some speculation pushing the release as far out as 2027 due to manufacturing and testing challenges.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has since pushed back on those claims. "Mostly based on that rumour, Apple stock slid more than 5% on Tuesday... The good news for both investors (and people like me who cannot wait to get the foldable iPhone): The fears are overblown," Gurman reported. He added that there is no folding iPhone crisis at Apple and that normal schedules remain in place.