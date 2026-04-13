iPhone 17 Pro Gets Huge Rs 53,000 Drop: Here's How To Claim It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro now cheaper via discounts and trade-in.

Save over Rs 53,000 with bank and trade-in offers.

iPhone 15 trade-in offers significant savings on new purchase.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: The iPhone 17 Pro, priced at Rs 1,34,900, can currently be purchased at a reduced cost through a combination of a lower listing price, a bank discount, and a trade-in offer. For anyone who has been considering an upgrade, the three benefits stack together and bring the effective price down by a notable margin.

The deal is especially relevant for iPhone 15 users, as the exchange value for that specific model is among the highest available under the trade-in option, making the overall saving more meaningful.

How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 17 Pro Right Now?

Vijay Sales has the iPhone 17 Pro listed at Rs 1,32,490, which is already below the standard retail price. Over and above that, buyers paying through an HSBC Bank Credit Card can get a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount.

The largest portion of the savings, however, comes from the exchange offer. Those trading in an iPhone 15 can receive up to Rs 45,180 off the price.

When all three benefits are combined, the total discount adds up to Rs 53,590, bringing the effective cost down considerably from the original Rs 1,34,900.

What Does iPhone 17 Pro Offer?

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display that offers a comfortable viewing experience for everyday use, whether it’s watching videos, gaming, or browsing. It is designed with a premium single-piece aluminium frame, giving it a sleek and durable feel in hand.

The device runs on Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip, built on advanced 3-nanometre technology, which ensures smooth performance even during heavy tasks like multitasking or high-end gaming.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro features a 48MP triple Pro Fusion rear camera system that captures sharp and detailed photos in different lighting conditions. On the front, there is an 18MP camera for clear selfies and video calls.

For users upgrading from the iPhone 15, the exchange value makes the deal more affordable, reducing the overall cost and making it easier to switch to Apple’s latest flagship device.