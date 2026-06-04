Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xiaomi 17T offers compact design, large 6,500mAh battery for extended use.

Leica cameras deliver strong results, useful 5X optical zoom included.

Bright 1.5K AMOLED display powers solid flagship performance reliably.

Positioned as an affordable flagship, starting from Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi 17T Review: OEMs nowadays seem obsessed with two things: making phones gigantic and stuffing them with enough AI features to write a mediocre LinkedIn post on your behalf. The Xiaomi 17T takes a different route. It is a rare flagship that remembers hands exist. Instead of chasing absurd screen sizes, Xiaomi has built something refreshingly sensible: a compact flagship with a massive 6,500mAh battery, Leica cameras, a bright AMOLED display, and enough performance to make most users forget benchmark charts exist.

Xiaomi also seems particularly proud of its new Leica 5X periscope camera, which brings true optical zoom to a more affordable flagship segment.

Naturally, ABP Live's overexcitable review bot, GennieGPT, has already fallen in love with every single specification. Let's see how many marketing buzzwords she can survive before reality kicks in.

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Xiaomi 17T Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Compact flagship design that's actually comfortable

Excellent 6,500mAh battery life

Gorgeous 1.5K AMOLED display

Leica cameras deliver consistently strong results

5X optical zoom is genuinely useful

Solid flagship-grade performance

What Doesn't:

Digital zoom gets messy beyond the optical sweet spot

HyperOS still carries some familiar Xiaomi quirks

Not the absolute performance king in its segment

Finally, A Flagship For Human Hands

✨ GennieGPT: 6.59-inch compact flagship! Ultra-thin bezels! IP68! Gorilla Glass 7i! This is basically the perfect smartphone. Scientists can stop inventing phones now!

Shayak: For once, Xiaomi seems to have realised not everyone wants to carry around a cutting board in their pocket. The 6.59-inch display hits a sweet spot that's becoming increasingly rare in Android land.

It's compact enough for one-handed use, yet large enough to binge-watch an entire season of The Boroughs while pretending you'll stop after one episode.

The flat sides help with grip, the weight feels balanced, and the IP68 rating means you won't have a panic attack every time the weather forecast mentions rain.

✨ GennieGPT: Metallic camera module! Premium flagship aura! Luxury energy! Rich people phone!

Shayak: That's one way of putting it. The design doesn't scream for attention like a teenager discovering neon lighting for the first time. It looks mature, understated, and expensive without trying too hard. That's harder to pull off than most brands realise.

✨ GennieGPT: 6,500mAh battery! 67W charging! Reverse charging! This phone has more stamina than marathon runners!

Shayak: Not quite, but close enough. Battery life is genuinely one of the Xiaomi 17T's strongest weapons. Despite the relatively compact body, Xiaomi has somehow squeezed in a massive silicon-carbon battery that comfortably powers through a day and then some.

Heavy photography? Fine. Hours of navigation? Fine. Brainrot Instagram scrolling while pretending to work? Also fine.

The 67W charger gets the job done quickly enough without turning the phone into a miniature furnace.

Leica Does The Heavy Lifting

✨ GennieGPT: Leica! Summilux optics! AISP photography! PortraitLM! ColorLM! FusionLM! ToneLM! This camera system sounds smarter than most humans!

Shayak: To be fair, some humans make that comparison easier than others. The marketing names are ridiculous, but the results aren't.

Xiaomi's partnership with Leica continues to be one of the better camera collaborations in the smartphone industry. Photos have a distinct character. Colours feel rich without crossing into Samsung saturation territory, dynamic range is excellent, and portraits have a pleasing natural look.

The camera system includes a Leica-engineered main sensor, ultra-wide camera, and a dedicated 5X periscope telephoto lens.

More importantly, Xiaomi seems to understand something many smartphone brands forget: people take photos of memories, not megapixels.

✨ GennieGPT: 5X optical zoom! 10X lossless zoom! 120X AI Ultra Zoom! You can probably photograph a squirrel on Mars!

Shayak: Let's separate reality from marketing. The 5X optical zoom is excellent. In fact, it may be one of the most useful features on the phone. Concerts, sporting events, wildlife parks, awkwardly spying on your friend from across your workbench, the telephoto camera consistently delivers sharp and detailed shots.

Xiaomi's dedicated Leica 5X periscope system is one of the headline features here.

Even 10X remains surprisingly usable. Beyond that? Well, let's just say 120X zoom is the smartphone equivalent of guitar solos that go on for seventeen minutes. Impressive that it exists. Questionable whether anyone actually needs it.

Digital zoom eventually starts showing its limits. Detail becomes softer, processing gets more aggressive, and reality starts negotiating with AI.

Performance Without The Drama

✨ GennieGPT: 3,500 nits brightness! 120Hz AMOLED! This display can probably be seen from space!

Shayak: NASA has declined to comment. But yes, the display is excellent.

The 1.5K AMOLED panel is bright, colourful, sharp, and incredibly smooth. Outdoor visibility is among the best I've seen in this category, and HDR content looks fantastic. Xiaomi claims up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and for once the marketing department isn't completely living in an alternate universe.

Whether you're editing photos, streaming Netflix, or reading articles you promised yourself you'd finish three months ago, this display delivers.

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 8500 Ultra! 2.2 million AnTuTu score! IceLoop cooling! Ultimate gaming destruction machine!

Shayak: There it is. We made it almost an entire review before dear Gennie started quoting benchmark scores. The Dimensity 8500 Ultra is fast. Very fast. Xiaomi pairs it with LPDDR5X RAM and solid cooling hardware, and the result is a phone that rarely feels stressed.

Apps launch quickly, multitasking is effortless, and gaming performance is excellent.

Is it the fastest chip money can buy? No. Will you notice that during everyday use? Also no.

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Xiaomi 17T Review: Final Verdict

The Xiaomi 17T reminds me of a great rhythm guitarist, someone like Izzy Stradlin of Guns N' Roses. Of course, lead axeman Slash may steal the show with his facemelting solos, but it is Stradlin that holds iconic songs like Sweet Child and Paradise City together. Xiaomi 17T, like Izzy, gets the fundamentals right.

The size feels sensible. The battery is outstanding. The display is gorgeous. The cameras consistently impress. And the Leica-powered telephoto lens adds something genuinely useful rather than another AI gimmick.

I dubbed Xiaomi 17T as the goldilocks flagship in my headline, and I shall happily stand by it, because it is rare that you get a phone that somehow manages to get everything 'just right'. And that, given the crowd of phones with unnecessary rear displays and folds, is an achievement worth commending.

At Rs 59,999 (effectively Rs 54,999 wih bank discounts) for the 256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 512GB model, Xiaomi is positioning the 17T as an affordable flagship alternative.

Should You Buy Xiaomi 17T?

Yes, if you want a compact flagship with excellent battery life, strong cameras, and a fantastic display.

if you want a compact flagship with excellent battery life, strong cameras, and a fantastic display. Maybe, if you're obsessed with benchmark numbers and want the absolute fastest processor available.

if you're obsessed with benchmark numbers and want the absolute fastest processor available. No, if extreme digital zoom matters more to you than overall camera consistency.