iPhone 18 Pro Might Launch On This Date: Check What's Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New iPhones expected this September: three models including a foldable.

Keynote likely September 9, possibly a week later.

Pre-orders could start September 11, sales September 18.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is widely expected to unveil its next lineup of iPhones this September, and this year's release could be one of the most significant in recent memory. Three new models are anticipated: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and what is believed to be the company's first folding phone, likely called the iPhone Ultra, though the name iPhone Fold has not been completely ruled out.

While the exact dates are not confirmed yet, Apple's patterns over the years offer a reliable enough roadmap to make some educated predictions.

What Date Could Apple Hold Its September Keynote?

As per a Forbes report, Apple has a well-established pattern of holding its biggest annual event in the first half of September, typically on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and never on September 11. This year, two windows are in contention: September 9 or September 15-16.

September 8 has already been ruled out. Apple does not hold its keynote the day after Labour Day, which falls on Monday, September 7 this year, as it needs time to fly in press and guests from around the world to Cupertino.

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If Apple goes with Wednesday, September 9, it would mark the same calendar date as the keynotes held in each of the past two years. The following week remains a possibility as well, with Monday, September 14 or Tuesday, September 15 as alternatives, though that would likely push the on-sale date to Friday, September 25, which is considered less ideal.

When Will iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders And Sales Begin?

Assuming the keynote lands on September 9, the timeline for what follows looks something like this. Software updates tied to the new iPhones are expected to roll out around September 16 or 17. Pre-orders would likely open on Friday, September 11, at 8 am.

Pacific, with the option to add items to an online cart the night before. Reviews are expected around September 15 or 16, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max going on sale Friday, September 18.

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The iPhone Ultra may arrive slightly later, possibly a week or two after the other two models, given the added complexity of foldable screen production. A separate launch window for the folding phone would also give Apple another moment in the news cycle ahead of its debut.

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