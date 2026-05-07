Elon Musk's SpaceX Teams Up With Anthropic To Double Your Claude Usage Limits

Anthropic has signed a partnership with SpaceX and is rolling out higher usage limits for Claude Code and the Claude API. The deal gives Anthropic access to SpaceX's Colossus 1 data centre, adding over 300 megawatts of compute capacity, which translates to more than 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, all coming online within the month.

The company says the added capacity will directly benefit Claude Pro and Claude Max, subscribers. This move is part of a broader push by Anthropic to scale its infrastructure as demand for its AI tools grows.

What Are the New Usage Limits For Claude Code And The API?

Three changes are now in effect. First, Claude Code's five-hour rate limits are being doubled for Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans.

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Second, the peak hours limit reduction on Claude Code has been removed for Pro and Max accounts. Third, API rate limits for Claude Opus models are being raised considerably.

What Other Compute Deals Has Anthropic Secured?

According to Anthropic, the SpaceX agreement joins several other major infrastructure deals the company has already announced:

An up to 5 gigawatt agreement with Amazon, which includes nearly 1 GW of new capacity by the end of 2026.

A 5 GW agreement with Google and Broadcom, set to begin coming online in 2027.

A strategic partnership with Microsoft and NVIDIA that includes $30 billion of Azure capacity.

A $50 billion investment in American AI infrastructure with Fluidstack.

Anthropic also noted interest in working with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI compute capacity as part of the agreement.

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On the international front, the company says some of its capacity expansion will cover Asia and Europe through its Amazon collaboration, catering to enterprise clients in regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and government, who require in-region infrastructure for compliance and data residency.

Anthropic also recently committed to covering any consumer electricity price increases caused by its data centres in the United States, and says it is exploring ways to extend that commitment internationally.