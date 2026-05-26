RCB Star Announces Retirement Hours Before IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Against GT

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Murugan Ashwin retired from domestic and IPL cricket.

He will continue playing T20 leagues globally.

Ashwin debuted in 2016, representing multiple franchises.

He thanked franchises and legendary cricketers for support.

IPL 2026: Hours before the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, veteran leg spinner Murugan Ashwin announced his retirement from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer shared the news through an emotional post on Instagram, bringing down the curtain on a professional journey that spanned nearly a decade in the IPL. While stepping away from domestic cricket and the IPL, Ashwin clarified that he will continue playing competitive cricket in various T20 leagues.

Murugan Ashwin featured for multiple franchises during his IPL career after making his debut for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. Over the years, he represented several teams including Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Murugan Ashwin Reflects On Emotional Cricket Journey

In his heartfelt message, Ashwin spoke about his lifelong bond with cricket and how the sport shaped his personality over the years.

“Since I started playing cricket at the age of six, I have been deeply in love with the game, and it has blessed me abundantly. Cricket has shaped me into the person I am today and allowed me to truly express myself on the field. It’s been an incredible ride so far, and on that note, I would like to share an update with you all,” Ashwin wrote in an Instagram post.

The spinner then confirmed his decision to move away from domestic cricket and the IPL while also hinting at continuing his career in franchise T20 competitions outside the Indian circuit.

“I would like to announce that I have decided to call time on my domestic cricket career and my journey in the IPL. I will, however, be exploring new challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to continuing to play the game as competitively as always,” he added.

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Spinner Thanks IPL Franchises And Cricket Legends

Murugan Ashwin also expressed gratitude towards the franchises and senior cricketers who played an important role during his IPL career. Across 44 IPL appearances, the leg-spinner picked up 35 wickets at an average of 33.20 while maintaining an economy rate of 8.01.

His most productive phase came during his stint with Punjab Kings in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, where he claimed 10 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 7.46. During his short spell with RCB, he picked up three wickets in two matches.

Ashwin’s final IPL appearance came for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7, 2023.

Reflecting on his IPL experience, the spinner recalled sharing dressing rooms with some of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

“My decade long experience in the IPL allowed me to rub shoulders with some of the greats of the game and play under the leadership of legendary cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. These experiences have helped me work on myself and become a better cricketer since my debut in 2016,” he mentioned.

Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of a memorable domestic and IPL chapter, though fans may still see him continue his career in overseas T20 competitions.

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