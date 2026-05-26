RCB vs GT Live Streaming: How Fans Can Watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Free Online

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match free live streaming: The league stage of IPL 2026 has wrapped up, and the spotlight now shifts to the playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 26, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. After finishing in the top two spots on the points table, both teams will battle for a direct place in the final.

How to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match free live streaming?

Fans can catch live telecast of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match on Star Sports channels in both Hindi and English. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in multiple languages, with online coverage available across several digital platforms.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while captains Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill will head out for the toss at 7:00 PM.

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RCB ended the league phase at the top of the standings with 18 points, edging Gujarat Titans on the basis of a superior Net Run Rate despite both sides finishing with the same tally. The winner of the contest will secure a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another chance to qualify through the next playoff fixture.

RCB vs GT, Playing XIs

Probable XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Rasikh Salam Dar.

Probable XI for Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

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