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HomeSportsCricketRCB vs GT Live Streaming: How Fans Can Watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Free Online

RCB vs GT Live Streaming: How Fans Can Watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Free Online

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while captains Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill will head out for the toss at 7:00 PM.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match free live streaming: The league stage of IPL 2026 has wrapped up, and the spotlight now shifts to the playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 26, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. After finishing in the top two spots on the points table, both teams will battle for a direct place in the final.

How to watch RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match free live streaming?

Fans can catch live telecast of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match on Star Sports channels in both Hindi and English. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in multiple languages, with online coverage available across several digital platforms.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while captains Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill will head out for the toss at 7:00 PM.

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RCB ended the league phase at the top of the standings with 18 points, edging Gujarat Titans on the basis of a superior Net Run Rate despite both sides finishing with the same tally. The winner of the contest will secure a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another chance to qualify through the next playoff fixture.

RCB vs GT, Playing XIs

Probable XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Rasikh Salam Dar.

Probable XI for Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

Also on ABP Live | RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Head-To-Head, Probable XIs, Pitch Report & Weather Update

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?

The match will take place on Tuesday, May 26, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The toss is at 7:00 PM IST, and the game starts at 7:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match for free?

You can watch the live telecast on Star Sports channels or stream it live on the Jio Hotstar app. Online coverage is also available on several digital platforms.

What is at stake in the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 match?

The winner of this match will secure a direct place in the IPL 2026 final. The losing team gets a second chance to qualify in the next playoff fixture.

Who finished higher on the points table between RCB and GT?

Both teams finished with 18 points, but RCB secured the top spot due to a superior Net Run Rate.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs GT Live RCB Vs GT Live Streaming IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming
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