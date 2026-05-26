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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: Predicted Playing XIs For Bangalore Vs Gujarat Match

IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: Predicted Playing XIs For Bangalore Vs Gujarat Match

IPL 2026: RCB face GT in Qualifier 1 with a direct final spot at stake. Check predicted playing XIs, pitch report, match timing and streaming info.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB faces Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 for direct final spot.
  • Both teams finished league stage strong, splitting prior encounters.
  • Teams discuss playing combinations, with Salt's inclusion uncertain for RCB.
  • Dharamsala pitch offers bounce; chasing favored under lights.

IPL 2026: The playoffs begin with a high voltage encounter as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The winner will secure a direct place in the IPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another opportunity through Qualifier 2.

Both teams have been among the strongest performers this season. RCB topped the league standings after winning nine matches, while GT finished second with an equally impressive campaign that gained momentum in the latter half of the tournament. The two sides have also split their league stage meetings this season, making the playoff clash even more difficult to predict.

The major focus ahead of the knockout fixture remains on the predicted playing combinations, especially with a few selection calls still under discussion.

READ MORE | Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts As Riyan Parag Declines Photo Request

RCB Predicted Playing XI For Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to rely on the same core group that carried them through the league stage. However, there remains uncertainty around Phil Salt, who is reportedly under observation ahead of the game.

RCB Predicted XI:

Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma/Jacob Duffy.

RCB’s batting depth has been one of their biggest strengths this season. Kohli and Padikkal have provided solidity at the top, while Tim David and Romario Shepherd have added explosive finishing power in the lower middle order. Their bowling attack also looks balanced, with Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar expected to exploit the new-ball conditions under lights

Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make major changes after their strong run of form heading into the playoffs. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have formed one of the tournament’s most consistent opening partnerships, while the bowling lineup remains packed with international experience.

GT Predicted XI:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna.

GT’s bowling attack could prove decisive in Dharamsala conditions, with Rabada, Siraj and Jason Holder expected to benefit from the bounce and movement available early in the innings. Rashid Khan’s role in the middle overs will also be crucial against RCB’s aggressive batting lineup.

READ MORE | Harmanpreet Kaur Honoured At Padma Shri Ceremony; Rohit Sharma Absent - Here's Why

Pitch Report And Live Streaming Information

The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Reports suggest the surface is likely to offer good bounce and carry for fast bowlers, especially during the initial overs under lights. Batters, however, are expected to enjoy stroke play once they settle at the crease.

Chasing teams have generally enjoyed success in night matches, which could make the toss a major factor in the contest.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming on JioHotstar.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are playing in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

What is at stake in Qualifier 1?

The winner directly qualifies for the IPL 2026 final. The loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.

Where is Qualifier 1 being played and what is the pitch like?

The match is at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. The pitch is expected to offer bounce for fast bowlers early on.

When and where can I watch Qualifier 1?

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network, with live streaming on JioHotstar.

Published at : 26 May 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Predicted Playing Xi Qualifier 1 IPL 2026 RCB VS GT
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