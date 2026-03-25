Ben Duckett To Face IPL Ban After DC Exit? Here's What We Know So Far

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Ben Duckett IPL Ban Speculation: Ben Duckett has withdrawn from the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a decision that could have serious consequences for his future in the competition. The England opener, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) during the auction, now faces the possibility of a multi-season suspension under tournament regulations. Duckett had been signed for Rs 2 crore by the franchise during the auction, but his late exit so close to the tournament's commencement places him in a sensitive category under IPL rules.

Why Duckett Could Be Banned From IPL

The IPL has strict policies in place for players who withdraw after being selected at auction without valid injury replacements. Duckett’s decision seemingly falls within this bracket, which could trigger disciplinary action.

As per the current framework, players pulling out at this stage risk a two-season ban. This would effectively sideline him from the league until 2029. Such rules are designed to ensure franchise stability, as late withdrawals can disrupt squad planning and balance.

Duckett is, notably, not the first England player to find himself in this situation. His international T20 captain, Harry Brook, is currently serving a similar suspension after pulling out of a deal with DC ahead of the 2025 season.

That precedent suggests the league has been consistent in enforcing its regulations, raising the likelihood of similar action in Duckett’s case.

Duckett Explains His Decision

In a detailed statement, Duckett emphasised that his withdrawal was driven by a need to prioritise his commitments with England.

"I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice. Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer,"

He continued, "I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and planning that goes into building a squad. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans as I know how much it means to everyone in Delhi."

While the final decision on any disciplinary action remains pending, Duckett’s situation highlights the risks players face when withdrawing after the auction. For Delhi Capitals, the focus will now shift to finding a suitable replacement.