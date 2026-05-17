Rahul-Porel Keeps DC's Knockout Aspirations Alive With 5-Wicket Win Over RR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Starc's 4-wicket haul restricted Rajasthan Royals to 193.

Rajasthan's top order batters scored fifties to build a strong total.

Delhi's opening pair and Porel anchored the chase successfully.

Ashutosh Sharma's late hitting secured a dramatic last-over victory.

DC vs RR Highlights: The Delhi Capitals preserved their crucial postseason qualification aspirations following a breathtaking final over victory against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a challenging target of 194 runs, the home franchise relied on spectacular top order half centuries to secure maximum points under the lights. The exceptional result maintains intense pressure on the top half of the table.

Starc Leads The Initial Fightback

Earlier in the evening, the visiting Rajasthan Royals mounted a highly aggressive offensive strategy after being inserted to bat first. The top order capitalised on defensive field placements effectively.

The elite Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc delivered a decisive bowling performance to dismantle the middle order. He claimed spectacular figures of four for 40 to restrict the score to 193.

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Rajasthan Top Order Smashes Fifties

The young opening batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an explosive start, hammering 46 runs off only 21 deliveries. His aggressive approach shifted the early game momentum completely.

Subsequently, middle order mainstay Dhruv Jurel compiled a gritty 53, while captain Riyan Parag smashed a fluent 51. Their contributions ensured a highly competitive total despite a late batting collapse.

Rahul And Porel Anchor The Chase

Chasing a steep target of 194, the hosts established complete dominance during the opening powerplay overs. The opening pair shared a magnificent century partnership to unnerve the visitors.

The young left-handed batsman Abishek Porel compiled a blistering 51 runs off 31 balls. Meanwhile, skipper KL Rahul anchored the innings flawlessly, anchoring the side with a classy 56.

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Mid Innings Drama Shakes Up Delhi

The visiting side staged a remarkable defensive recovery through their frontline international bowling attack. The right arm express paceman Jofra Archer claimed two critical wickets to trigger tension.

The quick dismissals of Tristan Stubbs and David Miller left the chasing side requiring a difficult equation heading into the final overs. The local spectators witnessed an exceptionally tight finish.

Ashutosh Seals Dramatic Final Over Win

With the match hanging precariously in the balance, the lower order power hitter Ashutosh Sharma displayed incredible composure under immense pressure. He targeted the regional boundary segments cleanly.

He launched a massive six off Adam Milne to completely break the opposition's defensive spirit. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 34 to guide the side across the finishing line.