Former Umpire Makes Big Remark On Virat Kohli's Aggression, Recalls Gambhir Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former umpire Anil Chaudhary defends Virat Kohli's on-field aggression.

Kohli's competitive nature makes cricket more entertaining, he states.

Chaudhary recalls Kohli-Gambhir spat stemming from competitive mindset.

Virat Kohli and his animated celebrations, fiery on-field personality have often divided opinion, but former international umpire Anil Chaudhary believes that such passion is exactly what cricket needs. Having officiated in Kohli's matches since his younger days, Chaudhary said the former India captain's aggression should not be mistaken for hostility, insisting it stems purely from his competitive nature. Kohli, who was last seen during India's ODI series against England, is expected to return to action in the upcoming series against the West Indies in September.

Ahead of that assignment, Chaudhary shared his views on the batter's approach and why players with similar intensity make the sport more entertaining.

Anil Chaudhary Opens Up On Kohli's Aggression

Speaking on JioHotstar, Chaudhary reflected on his long association with Kohli and said he has observed the batting star's personality evolve over the years.

"Actually, in the case of Virat, I have the advantage that I have umpired in his matches since childhood, so I have known him for a long time. He does not have any bad feelings towards anyone."

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The former umpire explained that while Kohli can appear aggressive during matches, there is no personal malice behind his behaviour.

"They get aggressive sometimes, but if you're right, they'll also praise you. Between overs, they might come up to you and put their hand on your shoulder, but they're always full of enthusiasm. We need players like that; otherwise, the game would get boring," Chaudhary said on JioHotstar.

Chaudhary Recalls Kohli-Gambhir Spat

Anil Chaudhary also spoke about the well-known on-field altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the IPL in 2013.

According to him, such incidents are often a by-product of the competitive mindset that drives elite cricketers.

"I knew something like this would happen because all the players from the North play aggressively. I have also played local cricket and our players have always played like this."

"If they do not play with that aggression, their performance will not be as good. If you impose too many restrictions on the players, the game will become unfunny, but there is a limit, and it should not be crossed."

While opinions on Kohli's animated style continue to vary, Chaudhary believes the India star's passion and intensity remain valuable assets for the sport, provided the aggression stays within acceptable limits.