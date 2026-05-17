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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: RJ Mahvash Downplays Online Fallout With Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Suicidal Thoughts The'

WATCH: RJ Mahvash Downplays Online Fallout With Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Suicidal Thoughts The'

Content creator RJ Mahvash has cleared the air regarding the recent Instagram unfollow incident with Yuzvendra Chahal, describing it as a minor disagreement between close companions.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 May 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RJ Mahvash clarified Instagram unfollow with Yuzvendra Chahal stemmed from a disagreement.
  • She stated friends often overreact to minor digital interactions.
  • Mahvash prioritized Chahal's mental well-being during his personal challenges.
  • She affirmed loyalty and continued support for her friend.

The popular actor and content creator RJ Mahvash has addressed the widespread online speculation regarding her bond with Indian international cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Responding to recent digital observations that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram, she clarified that the action stemmed from a minor disagreement. She downplayed the incident as a standard occurrence between close friends.

Addressing The Social Media Overreaction

The media personality explained that digital onlookers frequently exaggerate standard interactions between close companions. She noted that temporary digital disconnections are entirely normal within modern friendship dynamics.

She emphasized that true companions should be capable of experiencing disagreements without harboring permanent resentment. "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it," Mahvash stated during a recent conversation with Pinkvilla.

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Prioritising Mental Well Being During The League

The content creator disclosed that her primary motivation during a previous tournament phase was providing a stable emotional environment for the spinner. The athlete was navigating a highly public personal transition.

She noted that their inner circle concentrated entirely on helping the bowler complete his professional cricket commitments peacefully. The group focused heavily on protecting his mental health from external distractions.

Standing Firmly By Friends In Need

The digital star recalled that the cricketer had previously spoken openly regarding his experiences with severe emotional distress and negative psychological states. She felt a strong duty to assist.

"Jaise ki unhone apne podcast mein bhi bataya ki suicidal thoughts aur wo sab the enga hum sab koshish kar rethe ki kisi tarah bas ye season achha nikal jae IPL ka, so hum sab jitna saath de sakte the sabne milke diya us waqt khulke chhupke wo aap itna cover kar rahe hain to aapko bahut khu," Mahvash shared.

A Commitment To Lasting Friendship

The media figure concluded by stating that her actions were dictated purely by loyalty to a companion going through a turbulent phase. She added that her mindset was simply to stand firmly beside her friends.

"But mere liye wo aisa hi tha ki apne doston ke liye sath khade rehna hai," Mahvash added. She confirmed she would continue to fearlessly support the bowler and maintain their regular interactions moving forward.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollow each other on Instagram?

RJ Mahvash clarified that they unfollowed each other due to a minor disagreement, which she considers a normal occurrence between close friends and not a big deal.

What was RJ Mahvash's role during Yuzvendra Chahal's difficult time?

Mahvash focused on providing a stable emotional environment for Chahal, who was going through a public personal transition and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

How does Mahvash view friendships during difficult times?

She believes true companions should support each other through disagreements and turbulent phases without holding resentment, prioritizing loyalty and standing by friends.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 RJ Mahvash Yuzvendra Chahal Mahvash Pinkvilla Interview Chahal Unfollow Instagram Yuzvendra Chahal Support
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