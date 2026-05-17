WATCH: MS Dhoni's Flawless Gun Skills And Shooting Stuns Elite NSG Commandos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni showcased exceptional shooting skills at NSG hub.

He hit all six targets with a submachine gun.

The display ignited fan speculation about his return.

Dhoni's passion for national defence is well-documented.

The legendary former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has captivated social media users worldwide following a remarkable display of shooting accuracy in Chennai. Visiting the regional hub of the National Security Guard, the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman demonstrated elite marksmanship by successfully striking all six designated training targets. The cinematic footage has sparked widespread conversation online among sports enthusiasts.

Displaying Impeccable Focus At The Range

The veteran sportsman visited the specialised training complex immediately ahead of his franchise's crucial home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He spent significant time interacting with elite personnel.

Dressed in casual attire, the 44-year-old requested to handle a premium-looking pistol. He subsequently registered a flawless target hit ratio, surprising the commandos.

WATCH VIDEO

WATCH VIDEO

Dhoni got bored with cricket



Now It's time to play with Guns🥶💥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cySBrYkBYI — MS (@THALAA7781) May 17, 2026

A Documented Passion For Internal Defence

The pristine shooting display highlights the iconic athlete's deep lifelong affinity for the national military apparatus. He holds an esteemed honorary rank within the Territorial Army structure.

An official security administrator originally published the fascinating recording on digital channels, confirming the perfect scoring matrix. The clip quickly accumulated hundreds of thousands of views across various networks.

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Fan Debates Triggered By The Visuals

The crisp physical movements exhibited during the tactical exercise have simultaneously intensified discussions regarding his current playing availability for the Chennai Super Kings. The veteran has missed twelve consecutive fixtures.

Supporters are debating whether his apparent physical comfort on the range indicates an imminent return to the active playing XI. The management has maintained total silence regarding his ongoing rehabilitation.

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