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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Veteran Unhappy With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Treatment, Questions Selection Call

India Veteran Unhappy With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Treatment, Questions Selection Call

Mohammad Kaif believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should have debuted against Ireland, saying the 15-year-old deserved "special treatment" before England.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammad Kaif criticized India's debut strategy for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Kaif believed Sooryavanshi should have debuted in Ireland first.
  • Easier conditions would have eased young opener's international nerves.

Kaif On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has expressed his disappointment over the way Team India introduced teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to international cricket. According to Kaif, the 15-year-old opener should have been handed his debut during India's tour of Ireland instead of being thrown into a tougher assignment in England. Kaif believes an earlier opportunity against Ireland would have helped the youngster adjust to the demands of international cricket.

The former India cricketer argued that the move could have eased Sooryavanshi's nerves and allowed him to carry his domestic confidence onto the international stage.

Kaif Feels Ireland Debut Would Have Eased Pressure

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif praised Sooryavanshi's talent and pointed to the teenager's remarkable IPL campaign as proof that he was ready for international cricket.

“Vaibhav is an X-factor player. He made a reputation for himself. His bat did the talking in the IPL despite him being in the spotlight. He didn't just perform in one or two matches. He won the Orange Cap."

Read More: 1,317 Days & Counting: Babar Azam Run Out For 88, Test Century Wait Continues

"He should have played in Ireland; the nervousness would have gone in that case. He would have reached England and performed well,” Kaif added.

The former India batsman felt that exposing the youngster to international cricket in relatively less challenging conditions would have allowed him to settle before facing tougher opposition.

'Should Have Gotten Special Treatment': Kaif

Mohammad Kaif further insisted that players with exceptional ability sometimes deserve a different pathway to help them succeed at the highest level.

“He was having a rich vein of form behind him; he had won the Orange Cap, but you told him you serve water first."

"He's a special player; you could have played him directly in Ireland. He should have gotten special treatment. If he played in Ireland, he would not have had any nervousness in the UK.”

Sooryavanshi's initial stint with the Indian team proved challenging. After struggling for runs in his first few opportunities, the teenager was dropped from the squad, with Sanju Samson returning to the side.

However, the young opener responded positively when given another opportunity during the Zimbabwe series. He registered his maiden international half-century, offering a glimpse of the talent that had earned him widespread praise during the IPL.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mohammad Kaif's main concern regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut?

Kaif was disappointed that Sooryavanshi debuted in England, a tougher assignment. He believed an earlier opportunity in Ireland would have helped the youngster adjust.

Why did Mohammad Kaif suggest Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should have debuted in Ireland?

Kaif believed an Ireland debut would have eased Sooryavanshi's nerves. It would have allowed him to carry his domestic confidence onto the international stage before facing tougher teams.

What evidence did Mohammad Kaif present to show Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent?

Kaif highlighted Sooryavanshi's 'X-factor' talent. He cited his remarkable IPL campaign and Orange Cap win as proof he was ready for international cricket.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform after his initial struggles?

After struggling and being dropped, Sooryavanshi responded positively. He registered his maiden international half-century during the subsequent Zimbabwe series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Kaif Shreyas Iyer INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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