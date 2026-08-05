India Veteran Unhappy With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Treatment, Questions Selection Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Kaif criticized India's debut strategy for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Kaif believed Sooryavanshi should have debuted in Ireland first.

Easier conditions would have eased young opener's international nerves.

Kaif On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has expressed his disappointment over the way Team India introduced teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to international cricket. According to Kaif, the 15-year-old opener should have been handed his debut during India's tour of Ireland instead of being thrown into a tougher assignment in England. Kaif believes an earlier opportunity against Ireland would have helped the youngster adjust to the demands of international cricket.

The former India cricketer argued that the move could have eased Sooryavanshi's nerves and allowed him to carry his domestic confidence onto the international stage.

Kaif Feels Ireland Debut Would Have Eased Pressure

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif praised Sooryavanshi's talent and pointed to the teenager's remarkable IPL campaign as proof that he was ready for international cricket.

“Vaibhav is an X-factor player. He made a reputation for himself. His bat did the talking in the IPL despite him being in the spotlight. He didn't just perform in one or two matches. He won the Orange Cap."

Read More: 1,317 Days & Counting: Babar Azam Run Out For 88, Test Century Wait Continues

"He should have played in Ireland; the nervousness would have gone in that case. He would have reached England and performed well,” Kaif added.

The former India batsman felt that exposing the youngster to international cricket in relatively less challenging conditions would have allowed him to settle before facing tougher opposition.

'Should Have Gotten Special Treatment': Kaif

Mohammad Kaif further insisted that players with exceptional ability sometimes deserve a different pathway to help them succeed at the highest level.

“He was having a rich vein of form behind him; he had won the Orange Cap, but you told him you serve water first."

"He's a special player; you could have played him directly in Ireland. He should have gotten special treatment. If he played in Ireland, he would not have had any nervousness in the UK.”

Sooryavanshi's initial stint with the Indian team proved challenging. After struggling for runs in his first few opportunities, the teenager was dropped from the squad, with Sanju Samson returning to the side.

However, the young opener responded positively when given another opportunity during the Zimbabwe series. He registered his maiden international half-century, offering a glimpse of the talent that had earned him widespread praise during the IPL.