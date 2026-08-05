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English NewsSportsIPLWhich Is Cricket's Richest League After IPL? It's Not BBL Or PSL

Which Is Cricket's Richest League After IPL? It's Not BBL Or PSL

IPL remains cricket's richest league, but the second spot belongs to a tournament many fans wouldn't expect after its valuation surged to US$1.3 billion.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL holds top spot, valued at massive US$20.6 billion.
  • England's The Hundred ranks second, valued at US$1.3 billion.
  • Other leagues, like PSL, significantly trail the top two.

Richest Cricket Leagues: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed the business of cricket since its launch in 2008. What began as a franchise-based T20 competition has grown into one of the world's most valuable sporting leagues, with its estimated valuation now touching US$20.6 billion. The tournament has become the financial powerhouse of cricket, helping the BCCI emerge as one of the richest sporting bodies globally.

The IPL's remarkable growth has also inspired several countries to establish their own franchise leagues.

The Hundred Climbs To Second Spot

Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and even Nepal now host T20 competitions that attract international stars.

However, when it comes to commercial value, only one league has managed to establish itself as the closest challenger to the IPL.

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Many fans would assume Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) or South Africa's SA20 that occupies the second position in cricket's financial rankings. However, recent estimates suggest England's The Hundred has moved ahead of its rivals.

Reports valued The Hundred's brand at approximately US$610 million in 2024. Its valuation rose dramatically after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sold stakes in the tournament's franchises, attracting significant investment from around the world.

Several IPL franchise owners entered the competition by purchasing stakes in The Hundred teams. Investors linked to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were among those involved in the ownership changes.

Following these investments, reports estimate The Hundred's valuation has climbed to approximately US$1.3 billion, making it the second-most valuable cricket league after the IPL.

IPL In A League Of Its Own

Despite the rapid growth of rival competitions, the IPL continues to enjoy a massive financial advantage over every other cricket league.

Its estimated valuation of US$20.6 billion places it far ahead of the rest of the field and makes it one of the biggest sporting properties in the world.

The Pakistan Super League remains well behind the top two competitions. Reports estimate the PSL's business valuation at slightly above US$250 million, highlighting the significant gap between Pakistan's franchise tournament and the IPL or The Hundred.

South Africa's SA20 has also recorded encouraging commercial growth. Financial figures released in 2025 indicated the league generated profits exceeding US$45 million, reflecting its increasing popularity and business potential.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL)?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is estimated to be worth US$20.6 billion. It has transformed the business of cricket and is one of the world's most valuable sporting leagues.

Which cricket league is the second most valuable after the IPL?

England's The Hundred has become the second most valuable cricket league, surpassing rivals. Its valuation is approximately US$1.3 billion.

How did The Hundred's valuation significantly increase?

The Hundred's valuation dramatically rose after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sold stakes in its franchises. This attracted significant investment, including from IPL franchise owners.

What is the estimated valuation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a business valuation estimated at slightly above US$250 million. This places it well behind the IPL and The Hundred.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Hundred PSL BBL IPL
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