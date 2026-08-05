Which Is Cricket's Richest League After IPL? It's Not BBL Or PSL

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL holds top spot, valued at massive US$20.6 billion.

England's The Hundred ranks second, valued at US$1.3 billion.

Other leagues, like PSL, significantly trail the top two.

Richest Cricket Leagues: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed the business of cricket since its launch in 2008. What began as a franchise-based T20 competition has grown into one of the world's most valuable sporting leagues, with its estimated valuation now touching US$20.6 billion. The tournament has become the financial powerhouse of cricket, helping the BCCI emerge as one of the richest sporting bodies globally.

The IPL's remarkable growth has also inspired several countries to establish their own franchise leagues.

The Hundred Climbs To Second Spot

Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and even Nepal now host T20 competitions that attract international stars.

However, when it comes to commercial value, only one league has managed to establish itself as the closest challenger to the IPL.

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Many fans would assume Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) or South Africa's SA20 that occupies the second position in cricket's financial rankings. However, recent estimates suggest England's The Hundred has moved ahead of its rivals.

Reports valued The Hundred's brand at approximately US$610 million in 2024. Its valuation rose dramatically after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sold stakes in the tournament's franchises, attracting significant investment from around the world.

Several IPL franchise owners entered the competition by purchasing stakes in The Hundred teams. Investors linked to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were among those involved in the ownership changes.

Following these investments, reports estimate The Hundred's valuation has climbed to approximately US$1.3 billion, making it the second-most valuable cricket league after the IPL.

IPL In A League Of Its Own

Despite the rapid growth of rival competitions, the IPL continues to enjoy a massive financial advantage over every other cricket league.

Its estimated valuation of US$20.6 billion places it far ahead of the rest of the field and makes it one of the biggest sporting properties in the world.

The Pakistan Super League remains well behind the top two competitions. Reports estimate the PSL's business valuation at slightly above US$250 million, highlighting the significant gap between Pakistan's franchise tournament and the IPL or The Hundred.

South Africa's SA20 has also recorded encouraging commercial growth. Financial figures released in 2025 indicated the league generated profits exceeding US$45 million, reflecting its increasing popularity and business potential.