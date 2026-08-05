Brett Lee Finally Breaks Silence On Preity Zinta Dating Speculations After Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brett Lee finally denied dating Preity Zinta rumours.

He affirmed their relationship always remained a close friendship.

Speculation arose from early IPL public appearances and interactions.

Zinta herself previously denied these long-running claims in 2010.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has finally addressed the long-running rumours linking him with Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta. The speculation dates back to their time together during the early years of the Indian Premier League, but Lee has now made it clear that the two have always shared only a close friendship.

Brett Lee Addresses Years Of Speculation

Lee represented Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, between 2008 and 2010 after joining the franchise during the inaugural IPL season. Zinta, one of the team's co-owners, was regularly seen supporting the side from the dugout.

Their public appearances together led to repeated rumours about a possible relationship, although neither confirmed the speculation at the time.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Lee has now dismissed those claims.

"Here's your scoop: I never dated a Bollywood actress. Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She's an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her."

The former fast bowler said he never felt the need to respond earlier because he always knew the truth.

"Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me."

Preity Zinta Had Denied Rumours In 2010

Although Lee had remained silent for years, Zinta publicly denied the rumours during the 2010 IPL season.

She had said:

"I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say, folks, NO NEWS here! FRIENDS yeesss."

Her statement ended the speculation at the time, although the rumours continued to surface over the years.

Brett Lee And Preity Zinta Moved On With Their Lives

Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006, and the couple had a son before separating. Their divorce was finalised in 2009.

The former Australia pacer later married Lana Anderson in 2014, and the couple have two children.

Zinta, meanwhile, continues to co-own Punjab Kings and remains actively involved with the IPL franchise. She is also set to return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, with the film scheduled for release on August 14.

Lee's latest comments finally bring clarity to one of the longest-running rumours from the IPL's early years, confirming that his relationship with Zinta has always been based on friendship rather than romance.