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English NewsSportsIPLBrett Lee Finally Breaks Silence On Preity Zinta Dating Speculations After Years

Brett Lee Finally Breaks Silence On Preity Zinta Dating Speculations After Years

Brett Lee has finally addressed long-standing rumours linking him with Preity Zinta. The former Australia fast bowler revealed the truth behind the speculation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brett Lee finally denied dating Preity Zinta rumours.
  • He affirmed their relationship always remained a close friendship.
  • Speculation arose from early IPL public appearances and interactions.
  • Zinta herself previously denied these long-running claims in 2010.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has finally addressed the long-running rumours linking him with Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta. The speculation dates back to their time together during the early years of the Indian Premier League, but Lee has now made it clear that the two have always shared only a close friendship.

Brett Lee Addresses Years Of Speculation

Lee represented Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, between 2008 and 2010 after joining the franchise during the inaugural IPL season. Zinta, one of the team's co-owners, was regularly seen supporting the side from the dugout.

Their public appearances together led to repeated rumours about a possible relationship, although neither confirmed the speculation at the time.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Lee has now dismissed those claims.

"Here's your scoop: I never dated a Bollywood actress. Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She's an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her."

The former fast bowler said he never felt the need to respond earlier because he always knew the truth.

"Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me."

Preity Zinta Had Denied Rumours In 2010

Although Lee had remained silent for years, Zinta publicly denied the rumours during the 2010 IPL season.

She had said:

"I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say, folks, NO NEWS here! FRIENDS yeesss."

Her statement ended the speculation at the time, although the rumours continued to surface over the years.

Brett Lee And Preity Zinta Moved On With Their Lives

Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006, and the couple had a son before separating. Their divorce was finalised in 2009.

The former Australia pacer later married Lana Anderson in 2014, and the couple have two children.

Zinta, meanwhile, continues to co-own Punjab Kings and remains actively involved with the IPL franchise. She is also set to return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, with the film scheduled for release on August 14.

Lee's latest comments finally bring clarity to one of the longest-running rumours from the IPL's early years, confirming that his relationship with Zinta has always been based on friendship rather than romance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the nature of Brett Lee's relationship with Preity Zinta?

Brett Lee clarified that he and Preity Zinta were, and still are, great friends, never dating. He held a lot of respect for her as the boss of the Punjab team.

When did the rumors about Brett Lee and Preity Zinta begin?

The speculation began during the early years of the Indian Premier League. Lee represented Kings XI Punjab from 2008 to 2010, and Zinta, a co-owner, was frequently seen supporting the team.

Did Preity Zinta ever address the dating rumors herself?

Yes, Preity Zinta publicly denied the rumors during the 2010 IPL season. She stated that being romantically linked to Brett was

Why did Brett Lee not address the dating rumors earlier?

Lee stated he never felt the need to respond earlier because he always knew the truth. He also mentioned that the stories never bothered him, as he never let them affect him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Brett Lee Cricket Bollywood Punjab Kings IPL
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