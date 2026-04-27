Lungi Ngidi Joins RCB Camp And Likely To Miss Two Games; Dushmantha Chameera Named Replacement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lungi Ngidi out for two games due to concussion.

Player must undergo mandatory seven-day stand-down period.

Delhi Capitals also awaiting Mitchell Starc's clearance.

Team faces tactical challenges with overseas players.

DC vs RCB Live, Lungi Ngidi Injury Latest Update: Delhi Capitals will be without the services of their lead pacer Lungi Ngidi for at least the next two fixtures. Reports from Cricbuzz confirm that the South African has been ruled out of tonight’s home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the upcoming away clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

The decision follows a frightening fall during the weekend match against Punjab Kings, where Ngidi had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. While scans have fortunately revealed no serious internal concerns, the pacer must now adhere to strict safety protocols before returning to the field.

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Mandatory Seven-Day Stand-Down

Despite being discharged from the hospital on the same evening, Ngidi is required to serve a mandatory seven-day stand-down period. This is in line with ICC mandates for players diagnosed with a concussion, ensuring that no delayed symptoms compromise the athlete's long-term health.

Although the specific IPL 2026 playing conditions are less explicit on the duration, the Delhi Capitals medical team is prioritising caution. This protocol-driven absence leaves a significant void in the Delhi bowling attack during a critical week where they face the top two teams in the tournament.

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The Mitchell Starc Situation

The timing of the injury is particularly difficult for Delhi as they also await the full clearance of Mitchell Starc. The Australian veteran arrived in the city just before the Punjab fixture but is only eligible to participate in matches starting from May 1.

This administrative delay means Delhi must navigate tonight’s high-voltage game against Bengaluru with a compromised pace unit. To counter this, the management has drafted both remaining overseas quicks, Kyle Jamieson and Dushmantha Chameera, into the starting eleven for the match at the "Kotla."

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Chaos Over Concussion Substitutes

The initial injury to Ngidi caused brief confusion on the field regarding substitution rules. While the hosts were eventually allowed to bring on leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam as a concussion sub, an initial attempt to bring on Chameera was blocked.

Match officials intervened as bringing on Chameera would have exceeded the four overseas players quota permitted on the field at one time. This tactical hurdle highlights the complexities of managing international rosters during emergency injury scenarios in the middle of a high-pressure innings.

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