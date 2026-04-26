Lungi Ngidi Hospitalised In 11 Minutes: Delhi Police Created Green Corridor In Peak Traffic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Green corridor facilitated rapid hospital transfer for injured bowler.

Bowler sustained serious head injury after fall on field.

Delhi Police ensured quick ambulance transit through traffic.

Player's condition is under medical observation.

Delhi Police's Role In Lungi Ngidi Hospital Transfer: Delhi Police established an emergency green corridor on Saturday evening to expedite the transfer of South African pacer Lungi Ngidi to hospital. The Delhi Capitals bowler sustained a serious head injury during the high-intensity IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings.

The incident occurred at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the second innings. Ngidi fell heavily while attempting a catch and struck the back of his head on the turf. Medical teams arrived on the pitch immediately as concerned players signalled for urgent assistance.

Ngidi was placed on a stretcher and moved into a waiting ambulance as the atmosphere in the stadium shifted from celebration to visible concern. The gravity of the situation prompted immediate coordination between match organisers and the Delhi Traffic Police.

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On Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor, DCP Traffic, Central Range, Delhi Police says, "During the IPL match between Delhi and Punjab, an unfortunate incident occurred when Lungi Ngidi sustained a serious head injury on the field. Upon contacting the match organisers,… — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

Also Read: Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt IN DC vs PBKS

Emergency Corridor Cuts Through Peak Traffic

Acting with significant speed, the ACP Traffic for Central District coordinated with the Police Control Room to clear a dedicated route. This intervention allowed the ambulance to navigate through Delhi's peak evening traffic without any interruptions or delays.

The vehicle successfully reached the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Rajendra Nagar in just eleven minutes. This rapid transit ensured that the 28-year-old pacer received specialist medical attention during the critical period following his frightening fall on the field.

DCP Traffic for the Central Range confirmed the successful operation, praising the swift coordination that ensured timely medical care. The tactical movement briefly overshadowed the record-breaking chase taking place back at the stadium.

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Injury Scare Amidst Record Chase

The South African’s injury took place as Punjab Kings pursued a gargantuan target of 265. While the visitors eventually secured a historic six-wicket victory, the focus for the Delhi Capitals camp remains firmly on the health and recovery of their frontline bowler.

Medical professionals at the hospital are currently monitoring Ngidi’s condition following the impact. Further updates regarding the extent of the head injury and his availability for the remainder of the season are expected following additional scans and neurological assessments.

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