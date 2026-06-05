Mohali Horror: Woman Stabbed Dead By Former Partner; CCTV Captures Bloodbath In Office

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HomeCitiesMohali Horror: Woman Stabbed Dead By Former Partner; CCTV Captures Bloodbath Inside Office

Mohali Horror: Woman Stabbed Dead By Former Partner; CCTV Captures Bloodbath Inside Office

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner inside a Mohali office. The accused later attempted suicide and remains critical. Police are examining CCTV footage.

By : Sachin Kumar | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman fatally stabbed by ex-partner at Mohali office.
  • Accused then self-inflicted knife injuries, remains critical.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner inside a private company's office in Punjab's Mohali on Thursday evening. The accused later attempted to take his own life by inflicting knife injuries on himself, police said.

The incident took place at an office near Bestech Mall in Phase 11, Sector 66, Mohali. The victim, identified as Dimple, a resident of Patiala, and the accused, Harvinder Mann alias Harry, were colleagues at a private packers and movers company and had been working there for nearly three years.

Victim, Accused Were In Relationship

According to preliminary investigations, the two were previously in a relationship but had separated around six months ago. Police said the accused had been struggling to cope with the breakup, while the woman had distanced herself from him.

Officials said Dimple was at work when Harvinder arrived at the office. An argument reportedly broke out between the two, following which the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times.

Police Access CCTV Footage

The assault triggered panic among employees present at the office. CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows the accused repeatedly attacking the woman while staff members looked on. Despite their presence, colleagues were unable to stop the assault.

After attacking the woman, the accused allegedly turned the knife on himself in an apparent suicide attempt.


Mohali Horror: Woman Stabbed Dead By Former Partner; CCTV Captures Bloodbath Inside Office

Both were rushed to a private hospital in critical condition. Doctors declared Dimple dead on arrival, while the accused remains hospitalised and is said to be in a critical condition.

The office remained closed on Friday as police continued their investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What occurred in Mohali on Thursday evening?

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner inside a private company's office. The accused then attempted to take his own life with a knife.

Who were the individuals involved in the incident?

The victim was identified as Dimple, a resident of Patiala. The accused was Harvinder Mann alias Harry, her former partner and colleague.

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohali Stabbed Mohali Horror Woman Stabbed Dead By Former Partner Woman Killed By Ex-Lover
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