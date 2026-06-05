K Annamalai Resignation: Karu Nagarajan, 15 BJP Leaders Quit Party In Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annamalai resigned from BJP, initiating a new political movement.

Key BJP leaders resigned, backing Annamalai's new movement.

The fallout from K Annamalai's resignation from the BJP continued to escalate on Friday, with Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Karu Nagarajan and at least 15 other office-bearers stepping down from their posts, signalling growing unrest within the party's state unit, as per sources.

The resignations came hours after Annamalai formally ended his association with the BJP and announced plans to launch a new political movement, saying his vision for Tamil Nadu no longer aligned with that of the party leadership.

'Decided To Stand With Annamalai'

Nagarajan, speaking to reporters, said Annamalai had earned significant public support during his tenure as Tamil Nadu BJP president and had now embarked on a new political journey focused on bringing fresh ideas into politics, including greater participation of young people.

"We have decided to stand with Annamalai and support the movement he has started. He enjoys widespread public backing, and several BJP functionaries have voluntarily come forward to express their support for him," Nagarajan said.

He said those joining Annamalai's initiative would submit their resignation letters to the BJP leadership on their own accord.

Nagarajan also clarified that their politics would not be directed against actor-politician Vijay personally, though they would oppose any government if necessary.

"Questioning the mistakes of a government is a democratic responsibility. If political leadership keeps changing repeatedly in Tamil Nadu, meaningful change cannot be achieved," he said.

Expressing confidence in Annamalai's future prospects, Nagarajan said the former IPS officer would emerge as a leader preferred by the people of Tamil Nadu.

A former IPS officer and one of the BJP's most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said he had informed the party leadership of his decision to quit in December 2025. According to him, the leadership requested that he stay on until the completion of the Assembly election campaign.

Annamalai's Resignation

Announcing his departure, Annamalai said his political ambitions required a broader and more inclusive platform. He revealed plans to launch a new political party and contest future elections in the state.

"I have great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Annamalai said during a social media interaction, adding that he had parted ways with the BJP on amicable terms despite differences over the party's strategy in Tamil Nadu.

He said his proposed movement would seek to challenge both dynastic and personality-driven politics while encouraging greater participation from professionals, technocrats and ordinary citizens in governance.

While supporters celebrated the announcement by distributing sweets and bursting crackers, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran sought to downplay its significance.

"There will be no impact on the BJP due to Annamalai's resignation. Anyone is free to start a political party in a democracy," Nagendran said.

Annamalai's exit comes months after he was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP chief following the revival of the BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. His ties with sections of the AIADMK leadership had remained strained over a series of political disagreements and controversial remarks.

The resignation of Nagarajan and several other office-bearers is expected to intensify speculation that more BJP leaders and cadres could join Annamalai's proposed political outfit in the coming weeks.