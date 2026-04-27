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HomeSportsIPLKKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction

KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% match fee for "abuse of equipment" after his obstructing the field dismissal. Read the official IPL statement here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghuvanshi fined 20% match fee for conduct breach.
  • Player penalized for aggressive reaction to dismissal.
  • Hit boundary cushions and threw helmet into dugout.
  • Admitted offence, accepted sanction, received demerit point.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been penalised by the IPL governing body following his aggressive reaction to a rare dismissal on Sunday night. The youngster was found guilty of breaching the league’s strict Code of Conduct during the thrilling encounter against Lucknow.

The frustration boiled over in the fifth over after Raghuvanshi became only the fourth player in history to be dismissed for obstructing the field. The middle-order batsman was seen striking the boundary cushions with his bat before hurling his helmet into the dugout.

The Official IPL Sanction

The league issued a formal statement detailing the specific nature of the violation and the subsequent penalty imposed on the Kolkata player. The Match Referee took a dim view of the physical outburst at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants."

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.' The incident occurred in the 5th over, when, after being given out for 'obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner."

Also Read: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands Rs 100 From Kids For A Photo

Accepting The Match Referee's Decision

The IPL further confirmed that "Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction." Level 1 breaches typically involve a reprimand or a fine, and the addition of a demerit point serves as a final warning.

Despite the individual controversy, Kolkata managed to secure a vital victory in a Super Over finish. The win was made possible by Rinku Singh’s late-order heroics and Sunil Narine’s clinical bowling in the tie-breaker.

The points moved Kolkata up the table, though they will be concerned by the disciplinary lapse from their young talent. The franchise is expected to remind all players of their responsibilities regarding on-field conduct as the tournament reaches its business end.

Also Read: RCB vs DC Head-To-Head: Can Bengalore Take Revenge For April 18 Defeat Against Delhi

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Angkrish Raghuvanshi penalized by the IPL?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was penalized for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct after his aggressive reaction to being dismissed for obstructing the field. He struck the boundary cushions with his bat and threw his helmet.

What was the penalty imposed on Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Raghuvanshi was fined 20% of his match fee and received one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

What specific rule did Angkrish Raghuvanshi violate?

He violated Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to the 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.'

Did Angkrish Raghuvanshi accept the penalty?

Yes, Raghuvanshi admitted to the offense and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL LSG Vs KKR DC Vs RCB Live IPL 2026 Angkrish Raghuvanshi
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