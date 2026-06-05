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Bihar MLC Election: Bhojpuri Singer-Actor Pawan Singh Declared As BJP Candidate
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh as its candidate for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The announcement marks a significant political move by the party ahead of the polls, with Pawan Singh being one of the most recognisable faces in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.
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