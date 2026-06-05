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HomeElectionBihar MLC Election: Bhojpuri Singer-Actor Pawan Singh Declared As BJP Candidate

Bihar MLC Election: Bhojpuri Singer-Actor Pawan Singh Declared As BJP Candidate

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 06:40 PM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh as its candidate for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The announcement marks a significant political move by the party ahead of the polls, with Pawan Singh being one of the most recognisable faces in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. 

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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