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HomeNewsIndia4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala And Chamba Feel Tremors

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala And Chamba Feel Tremors

Following the tremors, several people rushed out of their homes as a precautionary measure. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh Friday night.
  • Tremors caused panic, prompting residents to rush out of homes.
  • No immediate damage or casualties reported across the state.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh at around 10:04 pm on Friday, with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, triggering panic among residents.

Following the tremors, several people rushed out of their homes as a precautionary measure. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 10:04:37 PM IST on June 5. The epicentre was located in Chamba district at latitude 32.289° North and longitude 76.434° East, with the quake originating at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres below the ground.

Tremors Trigger Panic Across State

Strong tremors were reported from Chamba, Kangra, Dharamshala, Kullu, Shimla and several other districts of Himachal Pradesh.

As soon as the earthquake struck, many residents rushed out of their homes and buildings as a precautionary measure. The tremors were felt across almost all districts of the state for a brief period, creating panic among people.

No Damage Reported So Far

According to preliminary information, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or property damage.

Authorities said the administration was monitoring the situation closely and awaiting detailed reports from concerned agencies.

Region Falls In High Seismic Zone

Officials noted that several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba and Kangra, fall under the highly sensitive seismic Zone-5 category.

The region has witnessed mild to moderate earthquakes in the past as well, particularly around Dharamshala and adjoining areas.

Administration Issues Advisory

The administration appealed to residents not to pay attention to rumours and advised people to contact local authorities or the disaster management department in case of any emergency.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the earthquake occur in Himachal Pradesh?

The earthquake occurred at 10:04:37 PM IST on Friday, June 5. It had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale.

Where was the epicentre of the earthquake located?

The epicentre was located in Chamba district at latitude 32.289° North and longitude 76.434° East. It originated at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres.

Were there any reports of damage or casualties?

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were reported following the earthquake. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Which areas in Himachal Pradesh felt the tremors?

Strong tremors were reported from Chamba, Kangra, Dharamshala, Kullu, Shimla, and several other districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Why is the Himachal Pradesh region prone to earthquakes?

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba and Kangra, fall under the highly sensitive seismic Zone-5 category. The region has experienced mild to moderate earthquakes in the past.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chamba Earthquake Breaking News ABP Live HIMACHAL PRADESH
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