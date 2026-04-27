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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands Rs 100 From Kids For A Photo

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands Rs 100 From Kids For A Photo

IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows his witty side in a viral video. Watch the 15-year-old "charge" young fans for a photo in a playful interaction.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi humorously charged young fans for photos.
  • A child offered two hundred rupees for two separate pictures.
  • Sooryavanshi shows a grounded personality despite recent IPL stardom.
  • This interaction highlights his relatable approachability for fans.

Indian cricket’s newest prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has shown his lighter side in a viral video circulating on social media. The fifteen-year-old sensation was spotted engaging in a hilarious exchange with young admirers at a public terminal.

Dressed in casual travel attire and appearing relaxed, the teenager demonstrated the same confidence he shows on the pitch. While interacting with two young boys, the batsman jokingly claimed that he now charges for photographs following his recent success.

A Humorous "Negotiation" With Young Fans

In the footage, Sooryavanshi can be heard playfully telling the children that he requires one hundred rupees to pose for a picture. The witty remark left the onlookers in splits as the young fans took the challenge quite seriously.

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One of the boys quickly raised the stakes by offering two hundred rupees instead. He requested two separate photographs—one for himself and another for his friend—effectively "buying" the star’s time in a moment of pure innocent joy.

Also Read: WATCH: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bat Illegal? Pakistan Expert Demands Testing

Grounded Despite The IPL Stardom

The interaction highlights the grounded nature of the Bihar born cricketer despite his meteoric rise in IPL 2026. Even after smashing world class bowlers for record breaking centuries, he remains accessible and approachable to the youngest members of his fanbase.

Such moments of levity are rare for professional athletes who are often surrounded by intense security and formal protocols. By engaging in simple banter, Sooryavanshi is quickly becoming a relatable hero for a new generation of cricket enthusiasts.

Also Read: After Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell Out Of Ground For Medical Attention

The Rising Face Of Indian Cricket

Sooryavanshi’s ability to handle the spotlight at such a young age has impressed many veterans of the game. His calm demeanour off the field mirrors the composure he displayed during his recent 36 ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As he prepares for the upcoming matches in the tournament, these brief moments of human connection provide a vital mental break. The youngster continues to balance the immense pressure of professional cricket with a refreshing and youthful sense of humour.

Future Legend In The Making

With the BCCI reportedly considering a developmental role for him, the teenager’s popularity is only set to increase. Fans are already drawing comparisons between his charisma and the leading icons of the current Indian senior national team.

For now, the young batter seems content with his dual life as a destructive opening batsman and a playful teenager. His viral "fee negotiation" has only served to endear him further to a public that is already captivated by his talent.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi known for?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is an Indian cricket prodigy who has recently gained attention for his batting performance and a viral video of him interacting with fans.

What happened in the viral video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

In the video, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jokingly tells young fans that he charges 100 rupees for a photograph, leading to a humorous negotiation.

How does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi handle his newfound fame?

Despite his success in the IPL, Sooryavanshi appears grounded and approachable, engaging in lighthearted banter with his young fans.

What does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's interaction with fans reveal about him?

The interaction highlights his relatable nature and youthful sense of humor, making him an endearing figure for a new generation of cricket enthusiasts.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs DC Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryvanshi
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