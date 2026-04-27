WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands Rs 100 From Kids For A Photo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi humorously charged young fans for photos.

A child offered two hundred rupees for two separate pictures.

Sooryavanshi shows a grounded personality despite recent IPL stardom.

This interaction highlights his relatable approachability for fans.

Indian cricket’s newest prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has shown his lighter side in a viral video circulating on social media. The fifteen-year-old sensation was spotted engaging in a hilarious exchange with young admirers at a public terminal.

Dressed in casual travel attire and appearing relaxed, the teenager demonstrated the same confidence he shows on the pitch. While interacting with two young boys, the batsman jokingly claimed that he now charges for photographs following his recent success.

A Humorous "Negotiation" With Young Fans

In the footage, Sooryavanshi can be heard playfully telling the children that he requires one hundred rupees to pose for a picture. The witty remark left the onlookers in splits as the young fans took the challenge quite seriously.

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Baccha party always a step ahead 😂 pic.twitter.com/locrozR0Yh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2026

One of the boys quickly raised the stakes by offering two hundred rupees instead. He requested two separate photographs—one for himself and another for his friend—effectively "buying" the star’s time in a moment of pure innocent joy.

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Grounded Despite The IPL Stardom

The interaction highlights the grounded nature of the Bihar born cricketer despite his meteoric rise in IPL 2026. Even after smashing world class bowlers for record breaking centuries, he remains accessible and approachable to the youngest members of his fanbase.

Such moments of levity are rare for professional athletes who are often surrounded by intense security and formal protocols. By engaging in simple banter, Sooryavanshi is quickly becoming a relatable hero for a new generation of cricket enthusiasts.

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The Rising Face Of Indian Cricket

Sooryavanshi’s ability to handle the spotlight at such a young age has impressed many veterans of the game. His calm demeanour off the field mirrors the composure he displayed during his recent 36 ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As he prepares for the upcoming matches in the tournament, these brief moments of human connection provide a vital mental break. The youngster continues to balance the immense pressure of professional cricket with a refreshing and youthful sense of humour.

Future Legend In The Making

With the BCCI reportedly considering a developmental role for him, the teenager’s popularity is only set to increase. Fans are already drawing comparisons between his charisma and the leading icons of the current Indian senior national team.

For now, the young batter seems content with his dual life as a destructive opening batsman and a playful teenager. His viral "fee negotiation" has only served to endear him further to a public that is already captivated by his talent.