Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stops Eating Mutton And Chicken - Surprising Reason Revealed



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now follows a vegetarian diet, consuming more paneer, lentils, and greens instead of mutton and chicken.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh from his ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 wins in Zimbabwe and Namibia, is now training with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. But his ambitions go far beyond the IPL - he dreams of representing India in the senior team at a World Cup or T20 World Cup. To pursue that goal, Vaibhav has made a major lifestyle change: he has given up eating mutton and chicken.

Why did Vaibhav give up mutton and chicken?

His father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, revealed that Vaibhav's decision is driven by fitness. Determined to break into the senior Indian squad and aim for the 2028 T20 World Cup, Vaibhav is focusing on nutrition and physical conditioning. Though he once relished non-vegetarian meals, he has willingly replaced them with healthier options.

What's on Vaibhav's diet now?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shifted to a vegetarian diet, focusing on lentils, green vegetables, and paneer - eating more of these than his former favorite meats.

What did his father and coach say about his future?

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi believes his son is ready for the senior team, leaving the final decision to BCCI. Meanwhile, Vaibhav’s coach, Manish Ojha, predicts that he could earn a spot in India’s T20 squad after IPL 2026, as he will meet the ICC's minimum age requirement of 15 by then.

Vaibhav’s dedication to fitness and diet reflects his commitment to making his dream of representing India at the highest level a reality.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Class 10 exams?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi father explains why the 14-year-old cricket sensation opted out of his Class 10 exams.

The young prodigy was scheduled to sit for his Class 10 board exams and follow a normal student routine. However, he chose to forgo them in order to join the Rajasthan Royals for pre-IPL training.

Speaking to Mid-Day, his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi said, “My son is training in Nagpur with the Rajasthan Royals squad. There was a lot of focus on his exams this year, so he decided to postpone them until next year. Sitting for the exams now would have affected his ability to concentrate on cricket.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi give up eating mutton and chicken?

Vaibhav's decision to give up non-vegetarian food is driven by his ambition to break into the senior Indian cricket squad. He is focusing on nutrition and physical conditioning to achieve his goals.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi currently training for?

Fresh from U-19 World Cup wins, Vaibhav is training with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026. His ultimate goal is to represent India in a senior World Cup or T20 World Cup.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's current diet?

Vaibhav has switched to a vegetarian diet. He is now focusing on consuming lentils, green vegetables, and paneer.

Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi miss his Class 10 exams?

Vaibhav chose to postpone his Class 10 board exams to focus on his pre-IPL training with the Rajasthan Royals. His father stated that taking the exams would have impacted his concentration on cricket.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
