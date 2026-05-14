Sarah Taylor, a former England wicketkeeper, has been appointed as the fielding coach for England's senior men's Test side.
Sarah Taylor Creates History With Landmark England Men’s Team Coaching Appointment
Sarah Taylor became the first woman appointed to England men’s Test coaching staff after joining the team as fielding coach for the New Zealand series.
- Sarah Taylor appointed England men's Test fielding coach.
- She is the first woman in this role.
- Taylor brings extensive coaching experience from other teams.
Sarah Taylor Makes History: Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has broken new ground after being appointed as the fielding coach of England’s senior men’s Test side, becoming the first woman to take up a coaching role with the team. Taylor, widely considered one of the greatest wicketkeepers in the history of women’s cricket, will work with the England men’s squad on a short-term assignment during the upcoming series against New Zealand. The 37-year-old has steadily built coaching experience since retiring from international cricket and has already worked in several high-profile environments within the English game.
Sarah Taylor Joins England Men’s Test Setup
Taylor’s appointment marks a significant moment for English cricket and reflects the growing recognition of female coaches at the highest level of the sport.
Before joining the senior men’s side, she had worked closely with the England Lions under former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. Taylor has also previously been involved with Sussex’s men’s side and The Hundred franchise Manchester Originals.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Director of Cricket Rob Key praised Taylor’s coaching credentials and impact while speaking to media.
"I just think she's one of the best in the business at what she does. She's been outstanding, and she's worked a lot with Andrew Flintoff and Ed Barney (performance director). They can't speak highly enough of her. So from what we can see, she's one of the best in the business,"
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One Of Women’s Cricket’s Greatest Players
Taylor enjoyed a remarkable international career with England and remains one of the most decorated players the women’s game has produced.
Across formats, she represented England in 226 international matches and earned widespread admiration for her exceptional wicketkeeping skills and consistency with the bat.
The latest appointment is also being viewed as another important step towards greater inclusivity within elite coaching structures in international cricket. By joining England’s senior men’s Test setup, Taylor has now added another historic achievement to an already illustrious cricket journey.
With the New Zealand series approaching, all eyes will now be on how Taylor’s expertise contributes to England’s preparations and fielding performances.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been appointed as the fielding coach for England's senior men's Test side?
What is significant about Sarah Taylor's new coaching role?
Sarah Taylor is the first woman to take up a coaching role with England's senior men's Test team, marking a historic moment for English cricket.
What is Sarah Taylor's background in cricket coaching?
Sarah Taylor has built coaching experience since retiring from international cricket, working with the England Lions, Sussex's men's side, and Manchester Originals.
What was Sarah Taylor's career like as a player?
Taylor is widely considered one of the greatest wicketkeepers in women's cricket history, representing England in 226 international matches.