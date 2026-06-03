Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Now A Subject Of IIM Indore Research - Here's Why

Just weeks after the conclusion of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making headlines for reasons beyond cricket. The 15-year-old batting prodigy, who took the tournament by storm with his record-breaking performances, has now become the subject of a research study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

Titled "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Mindset and Management," the study aims to understand the qualities that enabled a teenager from a humble background to excel on one of the world's biggest sporting stages. Rather than focusing solely on his batting skills, researchers are keen to explore the mental resilience, discipline, and decision-making abilities that fueled his remarkable rise.

IPL Season That Sparked Academic Interest

Vaibhav emerged as the standout performer of IPL 2026, scoring more than 700 runs in 17 matches and finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer. He also smashed an unprecedented 72 sixes during the season, the highest ever recorded in a single IPL campaign.

With a strike rate exceeding 200 and consistent performances throughout the tournament, the teenager left bowlers searching for answers. His ability to handle pressure and deliver match-winning knocks at such a young age caught the attention not only of cricket fans but also of management experts.

From Bihar to Biggest Stage

Vaibhav's journey makes his success story even more compelling. Hailing from Samastipur in Bihar, he grew up in a farming family with limited resources and no cricketing background. He honed his skills on local grounds before being spotted by Rajasthan Royals scouts, who secured him for ₹1.10 crore.

According to IIM Indore researchers, his story mirrors that of a successful startup—someone who rose from modest beginnings without significant institutional support and established himself among the best through determination, adaptability, and self-belief.

What Will IIM Indore Study?

Led by Professor Chandan Parsai, the research will focus on three major areas:

Decision-making under pressure

Recovering from setbacks and failures

Continuous self-improvement and learning

Researchers want to understand how Vaibhav maintains composure in high-pressure situations, responds to poor performances, and stays focused despite the fame and attention that come with IPL success.

A Scientific "Mindset Scan"

The study will involve detailed interviews with Vaibhav, his family, childhood coaches, Rajasthan Royals support staff, and sports psychologists. Researchers will also analyze match footage to examine his behavior and decision-making during crucial moments.

By studying his reactions under pressure, body language, shot selection, and recovery from mistakes, the team hopes to build a comprehensive picture of the mindset behind his success.

Discipline Behind the Success

Reports suggest that Vaibhav follows a highly structured routine. His day begins early with yoga and meditation, followed by long training sessions. He maintains a strict diet and reportedly stays away from social media distractions, allowing him to focus entirely on cricket and recovery.

For IIM Indore, these habits offer valuable lessons in self-management, discipline, and long-term goal-setting.

Why This Matters Beyond Cricket

The case study will eventually be used in IIM Indore's courses on leadership, strategy, and organizational behavior. Researchers believe Vaibhav's journey offers important lessons for aspiring business leaders, demonstrating how resilience, adaptability, and consistent improvement can drive success in any field.

According to Professor Parsai, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi represents the kind of resilient mindset that future leaders and professionals will need to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.