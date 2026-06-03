Team India could be forced into a late change ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's availability still uncertain. According to reports, the team management is expected to take a final call on Siraj's workload within the next 48 hours. If he is rested, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is emerging as the frontrunner to join the squad.

A report in The Times of India states that the Indian team's medical staff is closely monitoring Mohammed Siraj's condition. Although the pacer has already reached Chandigarh with the squad, his participation in the Test will depend on fitness and workload assessments scheduled over the next couple of days.

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Siraj is coming off a demanding IPL 2026 season with the Gujarat Titans, having featured in every match, including the final on May 31. In the title clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat suffered a five-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Given his heavy workload, discussions have been held regarding the possibility of resting him for the Afghanistan Test.

However, selectors are reportedly hesitant to field an inexperienced pace attack, which is why no final decision has been made so far. If Siraj is eventually rested, young pacer Gurjoorat Brar is likely to make his Test debut, while Auqib Nabi could be drafted into the squad as cover.

Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket, playing a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign by claiming 60 wickets. He is already training with the Indian team as one of six net bowlers assisting preparations for the Test match.

Apart from Nabi, fast bowlers Gurjapneet Singh and Prince Yadav, along with spinners Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, and Shivang Kumar, have also been included in the net-bowling group.

The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be played at the New Punjab Cricket Association International Stadium in New Chandigarh. Following the red-ball encounter, the two teams will compete in a three-match ODI series, with matches scheduled in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Chennai.